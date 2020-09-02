Broken Bow finally started their fall sports seasons this week! The football team was at Ogallala, the volleyball team played at Hershey, and the golf team won the Kearney Catholic Invite. You can read all about it in this weeks edition of the Custer County Chief paper.
Read about Broken Bow Indians sports in this weeks paper
Alex G. Eller
Alex G. Eller
