Arcadia/Loup City competed in the Lou Platte Conference wrestling tournament Jan. 25.
Central City was conference champion with 193 points with Ord as runner up with 154 points.
Wood River finished the day 3rd with 105 points, St. Paul 4th with 101, Ravenna 5th with 77, Gibbon 6th with 64, Doniphan-Trumbull 7th with 62.5, Arcadia/Loup City 8th with 58 and Centura 9th with 9.
Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia/Loup City won his weight class at 285 with a win over CJ Hoevet of Ord by (Fall 2:32).
Following are the final results.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Drew Garfield of Central City
• 2nd Place - Ty Greenland of Arcadia-Loup City
• 3rd Place - Nick Busse of St. Paul
• 4th Place - Brendyn Wagner of Wood River
1st Place Match
• Drew Garfield (Central City) 34-5, So. over Ty Greenland (Arcadia-Loup City) 9-12, Fr. (Fall 1:01)
3rd Place Match
• Nick Busse (St. Paul) 18-15, So. over Brendyn Wagner (Wood River) 7-17, So. (Fall 4:27)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jose Escandon of Gibbon
• 2nd Place - Clayton Wedemeyer of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Cole Kunz of Central City
• 4th Place - Owen Sack of St. Paul
1st Place Match
• Jose Escandon (Gibbon) 18-9, So. over Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 18-6, So. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
• Cole Kunz (Central City) 32-12, So. over Owen Sack (St. Paul) 22-10, Fr. (MD 9-0)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Dylan Ancheta of Wood River
• 2nd Place - Kaleb Baker of St. Paul
• 3rd Place - Brandon Fye of Central City
• 4th Place - Damian Harper of Gibbon
1st Place Match
• Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) 15-0, So. over Kaleb Baker (St. Paul) 22-9, Fr. (Fall 5:24)
3rd Place Match
• Brandon Fye (Central City) 25-15, Fr. over Damian Harper (Gibbon) 15-7, Fr. (Fall 4:54)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Dyson Kunz of Central City
• 2nd Place - Drake Belville of Doniphan-Trumbull
• 3rd Place - Brendan Boyce of Ord
• 4th Place - Josh Roesler of St. Paul
1st Place Match
• Dyson Kunz (Central City) 39-1, Jr. over Drake Belville (Doniphan-Trumbull) 21-6, Jr. (Fall 1:04)
3rd Place Match
• Brendan Boyce (Ord) 16-14, Fr. over Josh Roesler (St. Paul) 9-6, So. (Fall 3:51)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colton Rowse of Ord
• 2nd Place - Daniel Escandon of Gibbon
• 3rd Place - Carson Thompson of Wood River
• 4th Place - Chase Stieb of Arcadia-Loup City
1st Place Match
• Colton Rowse (Ord) 21-1, Sr. over Daniel Escandon (Gibbon) 17-2, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
• Carson Thompson (Wood River) 30-9, Jr. over Chase Stieb (Arcadia-Loup City) 22-13, So. (For.)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Kane VonBonn of Central City
• 2nd Place - Nick Brodigan of Wood River
• 3rd Place - Quenton Ackley of Ravenna
• 4th Place - Skyler Nelson of St. Paul
1st Place Match
• Kane VonBonn (Central City) 27-14, Jr. over Nick Brodigan (Wood River) 18-14, Jr. (MD 14-2)
3rd Place Match
• Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 25-12, Jr. over Skyler Nelson (St. Paul) 14-7, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Tanner Schneiderheinz of Central City
• 2nd Place - Grant Williams of Doniphan-Trumbull
• 3rd Place - Payton Reisbeck of Ravenna
• 4th Place - Samuel Thede of St. Paul
1st Place Match
• Tanner Schneiderheinz (Central City) 37-1, Jr. over Grant Williams (Doniphan-Trumbull) 8-4, Sr. (MD 11-0)
3rd Place Match
• Payton Reisbeck (Ravenna) 28-10, Jr. over Samuel Thede (St. Paul) 14-17, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Garret Kluthe of Ord
• 2nd Place - Chance Yockey of Gibbon
• 3rd Place - Bryce Sutton of Central City
• 4th Place - Colton Hervert of Ravenna
1st Place Match
• Garret Kluthe (Ord) 24-3, Jr. over Chance Yockey (Gibbon) 11-8, So. (Fall 2:46)
3rd Place Match
• Bryce Sutton (Central City) 23-17, So. over Colton Hervert (Ravenna) 20-13, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Sam Moore of Central City
• 2nd Place - Tyson Rasmussen of St. Paul
• 3rd Place - Ryan Gabriel of Ord
• 4th Place - Taylor Lautenschlager of Doniphan-Trumbull
1st Place Match
• Sam Moore (Central City) 39-2, Jr. over Tyson Rasmussen (St. Paul) 22-6, Sr. (Fall 1:40)
3rd Place Match
• Ryan Gabriel (Ord) 17-16, Fr. over Taylor Lautenschlager (Doniphan-Trumbull) 18-8, Jr. (Fall 0:58)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Kelen Meyer of Ord
• 2nd Place - Jesse Drahota of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Jaramie Elton of Central City
• 4th Place - Roman Kolbet of Gibbon
1st Place Match
• Kelen Meyer (Ord) 21-4, Jr. over Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 29-4, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
• Jaramie Elton (Central City) 25-15, So. over Roman Kolbet (Gibbon) 6-12, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colton Horne of Doniphan-Trumbull
• 2nd Place - Eli English of Wood River
• 3rd Place - Trey Warner of Ord
• 4th Place - Micah Loy of Central City
1st Place Match
• Colton Horne (Doniphan-Trumbull) 17-6, Jr. over Eli English (Wood River) 24-10, Jr. (Fall 2:45)
3rd Place Match
• Trey Warner (Ord) 19-12, So. over Micah Loy (Central City) 15-19, Sr. (Fall 0:55)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ethan Gabriel of Ord
• 2nd Place - Tyler Wetzel of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Nik Erickson of Central City
• 4th Place - Colin Hurley of Wood River
1st Place Match
• Ethan Gabriel (Ord) 27-0, Sr. over Tyler Wetzel (Ravenna) 25-7, Sr. (Fall 3:44)
3rd Place Match
• Nik Erickson (Central City) 31-10, Sr. over Colin Hurley (Wood River) 27-12, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - nathan Scheer of St. Paul
• 2nd Place - Ulises Guerrero of Wood River
• 3rd Place - Liam Heil of Arcadia-Loup City
• 4th Place - Bridger Rice of Ord
1st Place Match
• nathan Scheer (St. Paul) 21-4, Jr. over Ulises Guerrero (Wood River) 21-10, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (21-5))
3rd Place Match
• Liam Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 16-11, Jr. over Bridger Rice (Ord) 13-12, Fr. (Dec 12-8)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia-Loup City
• 2nd Place - CJ Hoevet of Ord
• 3rd Place - Gunner Bailey of Central City
• 4th Place - James Kaslon of St. Paul
1st Place Match
• Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia-Loup City) 29-1, Sr. over CJ Hoevet (Ord) 26-2, Sr. (Fall 2:32)
3rd Place Match
• Gunner Bailey (Central City) 21-19, Fr. over James Kaslon (St. Paul) 7-9, Sr. (Fall 0:20)
