On Thursday, September 3, the Arcadia-Loup City girls golf team competed in a quadrangular hosted by St. Paul. The Rebels finished third out of three teams but had individuals who competed very well.
Leading the team was Makayla Silva who shot a 115 overall, which earned her eighth place. Kylie Jerabek was 11th with a 128, followed by Bailey Kuehl in 12th with a score of 132.
Rounding out the scoring was Cami Fulton who shot a 138 to earn 13th and DeLynn Day in 14th with a score of 141.
Winning the tournament was Ravenna with a score 423, followed by St. Paul with a 448, and then Arcadia-Loup City with a 513. Centura also competed but did not have enough girls to field a team.
Next up for the Rebels, is the Kearny Catholic Invite at 9 a.m. Thursday, September 10.
