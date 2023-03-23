Rebels

Pictured from left, Landri Loos, Jessica Stieb, Hayden Griffith, Kaden Reeves, Tatum Kapustka and Sami Augustyn.

 Courtesy Loup City Staff

The Arcadia Loup City Rebels traveled to Seward for the Concordia Bulldog Indoor Invite. Pick up a copy of the March 23, 2023 Chief to read more.

Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.

Recommended for you