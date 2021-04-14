The Arcadia Loup City Rebels golf team took home second place at their home triangular with Ravenna and Kearney Catholic on April 13 at Loup City Golf Course in Loup City, NE. They carded a 192 and Kearney Catholic shot a 187 for first.
Leading the Rebels and finishing second place overall was Hayden Griffith shooting a 44 and both Bradyn Scott and Luke Kolikowski who shot a 50.
For information on the A-LC Triangular check out the April 22 Custer County Chief. The stats for the Rebels are posted below:
1. Hayden Griffith- 44
2. Christian Tincher- 49
3. Drew Lewandowski- 49
4. Bradyn Scott- 50
5. Luke Krolikowski- 50
6. Sam Kroliskowski- 51
7. Peyton Garrelts- 53
8. Logan Carlson- 54
9. Ethan Krzycki- 56
10. Vince Eurek- 56
11. August Maschka- 59
12. Trey Vogler- 63
13. Brandon Placzek- 64
14. Dalton Lewandowski- 70
15. Jacob Cheek- 77
