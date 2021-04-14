The Arcadia-Loup City boys golf team struggled through windy conditions at their home invite at the Loup City Golf Course on April 10. The Rebels varsity team finished fifth with a score of 424 and the junior varsity was seventh carding a 453.
“I was happy to have two players get to go home with medals, and a third that missed out on one because of the tiebreaker,” A-LC coach Jeff Harrington said. “I think a few of the guys wish they could play it over again, but it’s good to get that type of experience sometimes too.”
For the second time this season, Peyton Garrelts led the A-LC varsity squad with a score of 105. That was good enough for him to earn the last medal awarded in 15th place.
Luke Krolikowski also shot a 105, but because of a tiebreaker, he did not medal. One stroke back was Hayden Griffith with a 106.
Rounding out the varsity score for the Rebels was Drew Lewandowski with a score of 108 and Vince Eurek who carded a 116.
Earning the best finish of any A-LC golfer on the day and leading the junior varsity squad, was Bradyn Scott. He ended up getting 14th with a score of 114.
Finishing in second place for the Rebels JV was Christian Tincher shooting a112 for eighteen holes.
August Maschka and Logan Carlson were the third and fourth place finishers. Scoring a 117 was Maschka and Carlson shot a 119.
The final golfer for the JV team was Ethan Krzycki. He shot a 64 on the front nine and improved with a 58 on the back nine, for a final score of 122.
On the day, Krolikowski, Lewandowski, Griffiths, Carlson, Krzycki, and Maschka all improved on the back nine, while Scott, Garrelts, and Tincher all played better on the front nine. Eurek was the most consistent on the team shooting a 58 on both the front and back nine.
The individual champion of the Rebel Invite was Dalton Trampe of Elm Creek who shot an 80 and the team champion was Elm Creek with a final tally of 357. Kearney Catholic ended up as the runner-up by finishing with a score of 387.
The Rebels had one meet this week and it was a home triangular in Loup City on April 13. They competed against Ravenna and Kearney Catholic.
For more information on this triangular check out the April 22 Custer County Chief.
