The final three regular-season rodeos for the Nebraska High School Rodeo Circuit took place on June 4-6 in Harrison and Crawford. The first two days were spent in Harrison competing at the Harrison and Panhandle High School Rodeos and Sunday they moved over to Crawford for the Crawford High School Rodeo.
Having one of the more impressive weekends for the area competitors was Dane Pokorny of Stapleton in steer wrestling. He won the event at the Panhandle High School Rodeo in a time of 5.030 and followed that up with another win in a time of 5.470 the next day at the Harrison High School Rodeo.
With his performances over the weekend, Pokorny moved into a tie with Rhett Witt of Valentine with 121 points for the lead in the event for the year. It should be an impressive showdown between the two at the Nebraska High School Rodeo Finals.
Link to stats from the rodeos listed below:
Panhandhle High School Rodeo- https://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com/rgn1rod397.htm
Harrison High School Rodeo- https://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com/rgn1rod398.htm
Crawford High School Rodeo- https://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com/rgn1rod399-2.htm
