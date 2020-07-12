Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.