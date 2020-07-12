It was an action packed day of Softball at the Spirit of the Sandhills Tournament on July 11. All the area teams faired well. Here is where each team sits after day one.
12U
Game One- Spirit 12U 7 - Aurora Edge 6
Game Two- Spirit 12U 7 - MidPlains Prowlers 0
Next Up- vs Northwest Voyagers at 9:05 a.m. at Tomahawk Park
14U
Game One- Spirit 14U 4- Hastings Bombers 2
Game Two- Spirit 14U 1- Cozad Classic 5
Game Three- Spirit 14U 3- Bandits 2
Next Up- vs Nebraska Shockwave at 10:10 a.m. Melham Complex Field 1
Spirit White 16/18U
Game One- Spirit White 7 - Flame of NE 1
Game Two- Spirit White 1 - Sandhills Sharks 6
Game Three- Spirit White 11 - Prowlers 1
Next Up- vs Cozad Classic at 9:05 a.m. Melham Complex Field 2
Spirit Blue 16/18U
Game One- Spirit Blue 1 - Polk County Slammer 11
Game Two- Spirit Blue 2- Cozad Classic 8
Game Three- Spirit Blue 2 - Chadron Slammers 5
Next Up- TBD at 2:30 p.m. at Melham Complex Field 3
