Round 1
Tyler Washburn (Michigan)- 82.5
Noah Krepps (Arkansas)- 84.50
*Dylan Idleman (Oklahoma)- 87.50
Round 2
Tucker Lane (Missouri)- No Score
Dekevis Jordan (Oklahoma)- 81
Round 3
Chance Mooreman (Texas)- 84
Colby Lindsay (Kentucky)- 80
Round 4
*Colton Orcutt (Colorado)- 88.50
*Knox Dunn (Louisiana)- 91
Round 5
*Alex McWilliams (California)- 90
Clay Moore (New Mexico)- 78
Championship Round
1. Alex McWilliams- 87
2. Knox Dunn- 86.50
2. Colton Orcutt- 86.50
4. Dylan Idleman- 85
