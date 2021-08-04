Round 1

Tyler Washburn (Michigan)- 82.5

Noah Krepps (Arkansas)- 84.50

*Dylan Idleman (Oklahoma)- 87.50

Round 2

Tucker Lane (Missouri)- No Score

Dekevis Jordan (Oklahoma)- 81

Round 3

Chance Mooreman (Texas)- 84

Colby Lindsay (Kentucky)- 80

Round 4

*Colton Orcutt (Colorado)- 88.50

*Knox Dunn (Louisiana)- 91

Round 5

*Alex McWilliams (California)- 90

Clay Moore (New Mexico)- 78

Championship Round

1. Alex McWilliams- 87

2. Knox Dunn- 86.50

2. Colton Orcutt- 86.50

4. Dylan Idleman- 85

The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery for the week of August 5. If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com

All we need is:

1. Your Name, address and phone number

2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43

3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.

Prices are as follows:

1 - 4x6 $5 ea.

4 -   4x6 or more from different poses $3 ea.

5x7 $7.00 ea.

Recommended for you