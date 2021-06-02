Madison Mills of Eddyville and Brody McAbee of Ansley both proved why they are two of the best the state has to offer in rodeo, with two wins at the Atkinson and Valentine High School Rodeos on May 29 and May 30.
Mills won pole bending with a time of 21.411 in Atkinson and clocked a 21.043 in Valentine. She currently leads the event for the 2020-2021 season with 148 points.
Dominating saddle bronc, like he has all spring was McAbee. He earned a score of 70 in Atkinson and improved that score to a 78 in Valentine to sweep the event over the weekend.
He currently has a commanding 72 point lead over the next competitor in the event for the year.
Atkinson Rodeo- Bareback Riding: 2. Spencer DeNayer Seneca, 58 points. Barrel Racing: 2. Taci Flinn Arcadia, 17.334: 11. Madison Mills Eddyville, 17.950; 13. Emma Pearson Broken Bow, 17.978; 16. Claire Cooksley Anselmo, 18.030; 31. Whitney Jennings Seneca, 18.556. Boys Cutting: 4. Cody Miller Broken Bow, 69; 6. Hayden Jennings Mullen, 68. Breakaway Roping: 11. Whitney Jennings Seneca, 3.400; 15. Jace Hurlburt Arcadia, 3.660; 24. Riley Marsh Anselmo, 4.630; 25. Kenna McCaslin Broken Bow, 4.780; 28. Faith Miller Mullen, 5.940. Girls Cutting: 4. Emma Pearson Broken Bow, 71; 8. Whitney Jennings Seneca, 65. Goat Tying: 5. Ally Micheel Sargent, 8.370; 23. Whitney Jennings Seneca, 11.950; 25. Kenna McCaslin Broken Bow, 19.660. Pole Bending: 1. Madison Mills Eddyville, 21.441; 17. Kenna McCaslin Broken Bow, 22.740; 21. Emily Leach Dunning, 23.371; 22. Claire Cooksley Anselmo, 23.539; 33. Emma Pearson Broken Bow, 27.396. Saddle Bronc: 1. Brody McAbee Ansley, 70; 3. Dean Schroder Sargent, 62. Steer Wrestling: 4. Dane Pokorny Stapleton, 7.080; 7. Dawson Doggett Stapleton, 8.810; 8. Dalton Kunkee Lexington, 8.810; 9. Slate Micheel Sargent, 16.080. Team Roping: 3. Jace Hurlburt Arcadia and Tate Talkington Scottsbluff, 8.880; 10. Layton Lindner Broken Bow and Tate Miller Springview, 15.590; 13. Shayda Vaughn Hershey and Brooke McCully Mullen, 19.750; 14. Dalton Garey Broken Bow and Cauy Preitauer Stamford, 23.980. Tie Down Roping: 8. Layton Lindner Broken Bow, 13.680; 12. Frazier Kaelin, 14.960; 15. Zachary Miller Callaway, 19.130; 18. Sid Miller Merna, 20.8880; 20. Matthew Miller Callaway, 21.780.
Valentine Rodeo- Bareback Riding: 1. Spencer DeNaeyer Seneca, 65. Barrel Racing: 1. Taci Flinn Arcadia, 17.542; 9. Whitney Jennings Seneca, 18.562; 10. Madison Mills Eddyville, 18.584; 11. Emma Pearson Broken Bow, 18.614; 22. Claire Cooksley Anselmo, 18.791. Boys Cutting: 4. Hayden Jennings Seneca, 71; 9. Cody Miller Broken Bow, 67; 14. Frazier Kaelin Broken Bow, 62. Breakaway Roping: 3. Jace Hurlburt Arcadia, 2.970; 4. Whitney Jennings Seneca, 3.010; 11. Brooke McCully Mullen, 3.750; 20. Ally Micheel Sargent, 5.780. Girls Cutting: 3. Whitney Jennings Seneca, 72; 6. Emma Pearson Broken Bow, 69. Goat Tying: 11. Whitney Jennings Seneca, 9.200; 13. Emma Warren Thedford, 9.520; 25. Kenna McCaslin Broken Bow, 12.860. Pole Bending: 1. Madison Mills Eddyville, 21.043; 15. Emily Leach Dunning, 22.438; 17. Claire Cooksley Anselmo, 22.648; 23. Kenna McCaslin Broken Bow, 23.702; 30. Brooke McCully Mullen, 26.390. Saddle Bronc: 1. Brody McAbee Ansley, 78. Steer Wrestling: 1. Dane Pokorny Stapleton, 4.870; 3. Dalton Kunkee Lexington, 5.820; 5. Dawson Doggett Stapleton, 7.060; 11. Slate Micheel Sargent, 15.790. Team Roping: 3. Matthew Miller Callaway and Cody Miller Broken Bow, 6.840; 4. Jace Hurlburt Arcadia and Tate Talkington Scottsbluff, 8.610; 8. Dane Pokorny Stapleton and Rex Day, 12.480; 11. Dalton Garey Broken Bow and Cauy Preitauer Stamford, 14.230; 22. David Switzer Burwell and Dean Schroder Taylor, 23.780. Tie Down Roping: 1. Cody Miller Broken Bow, 9.840; 4. Sid Miller Merna, 10.310; 6. Matthew Miller Callaway, 10.760; 20. Zane Kreikemeier Callaway, 18.510; 28. Layton Lindner Broken Bow, 22.990.
