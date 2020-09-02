Day 1
Barrel Racing
1. Brooke McCully of Mullen with a time 15.644 sec. ; 3. Madison Mills of Eddyville with a time of 16.002 sec.; 8. Emily Leach of Dunning with a time of 16.216 sec.; 24. Brandi Coons of Callaway with a time of 16.867 sec.; 28. Emma Pearson of Broken Bow with a time of 17.217; 44. Kenna McCaslin of Broken with a time of 19.252; 50 Taci Flinn of Arcadia with a time of 21.894.
Boys Cutting
3. Cody Miller of Broken Bow with a score of 70; 9. Frazier Kaelin of Broken Bow with a score of 65; Cooper Bass of Brewster with a score of 63.
Breakaway Roping
6. Jace Hurlburt Arcadia with a time of 3.300 sec.; 11. Ally Micheel of Sargent with a time of 4.620 sec.; 13. Brooke McCully of Mullen with a time of 5.190 sec.; 15. Emma Warren of Thedford with a time of 13.160 sec.
Goat Tying
3. Emma Warren of Thedford with a time of 7.900 sec; 5. Kenna McCaslin of Broken Bow with a time of 8.880 sec.; 6. Ally Micheel of Sargent with a time of 9.010 sec.; 8. Jace Hurlburt of Arcadia with a time of 9.130 sec.; 25. Emily Leach of Dunning with a time of 11.610 sec.
Pole Bending
1. Madison Mills of Eddyville with a time of 21.048 sec.; 6. Taci Flinn of Arcadia with a time of 22.729 sec; 15. Emma Pearson of Broken Bow with a time of 23.818 sec.; 16. Emily Leach of Dunning with a time of 23.904 sec.; 28. Jace Hurlburt of Aracida with a time of 27.719 sec.; 34. Brandi Coons of Callaway of 28.756 sec.; 35. Kenna McCaslin of Broken Bow with a time of 28.826 sec.
Saddle Bronc
1. Brody McAbee of Ansley with a score of 70.
Steer Wrestling
7. Trey Gareyof Broken Bow with a time of 10.810 sec.
Team Roping
17. Matthew Miller of Callaway and Cody Miller of Broken Bow with a time of 13.070 sec.; 21. Jace Hurlburt of Aracdia and Tate Talkington of Scottsbluff with a time of 13.750 sec.; 31. Shayda Vaughn of Hershey and Brooke McCully of Mullen with a time of 18.100 sec.; 33. Dalon Garey of Broken Bow and Cauy Preitauer of Stamford with a time of 19.560 sec.
Tie Down Roping
1. Matthew Miller of Callaway with a time of 10.890 sec.; 2. Sid Miller of Merna with a time of 11.300 sec.; 3. Cooper Bass of Brewster with a time of 11.320 sec.; 4. Zane Kreikemeier of Callaway with a time of 11.540 sec.; 12. Cody Miller of Broken Bow with a time of 15.130 sec.; 13. Layton Lindner of Broken Bow with a time of 15.260 sec.; 18. Trey Garey of Broken Bow with a time of 20.720 sec.; 20. Frazier Kaelin of Broken Bow with a time of 22.320 sec.
Day 2
Barrel Racing
1. Brooke McCully of Mullen with a time of 15.845; 3. Taci Flinn of Arcadia with a time of 15.928; 4. Madison Mills of Eddyville with a time of 15.967 sec.; 16. Emma Pearson of Broken Bow with a time of 16.347 sec.; 31. Brandi Coons of Callaway with a time of 16.835 sec.; 32. Kenna McCaslin of Broken Bow with a time of 16.853 sec.; 50. Emily Leach of Dunning with a time of 17.990 sec.
Boys Cutting
1. Cooper Bass of Brewster with a score 73; 3. Frazier Kaelin of Broken Bow with a score of 71.5.
Breakaway Roping
11. Jace Hurlburt of Arcadia with a time of 3.880 sec.
Goat Tying
4. Emma Warren of Thedfordwith a time of 8.140 sec.; 9. Ally Micheel of Sargent with a time of 9.200 sec.; 10. Emily Leach of Dunning with a time of 9.300 sec.; 14. Kenna McCaslin of Broken Bow with a time of 9.920 sec.; 23. Jace Hurlburt of Arcadia with a time of 11.500 sec.
Pole Bending
9. Kenna McCaslin of Broken Bow with a time of 23.310 sec.; 14. Emily Leach of Dunning with a time of 23.753 sec.; 18. Madison Mills of Eddyville with atime of 25.804 sec.; 26. Emma Pearson of Broken Bow with a time of 27.977 sec.; 32. Brandi Coons of Callaway with atime of 29.184 sec.; 40. Brooke McCully of Mullen with a time of 33.251 sec.; 49. Taci Flinn of Arcadia with a time of 41.796 sec.; 51. Jace Hurlburt of Aradia with a time of 43.116.
Saddle Bronc
1. Brody McAbee of Ansley with a score of 71.
Team Roping
9. Dalton Kunkee of Lexington and Sid Miller of Merna with a time of 10.390 sec.; 11. Shayda Vaughn of Hershey and Brooke McCully of Mullen with a time of 11.010; 21. Trace Tranicek of Minitare and Trey Garey of Broken Bow with a time of 23.040; 23. Brody McAbee of Ansley and Dakota Soter of Arthur with a time of 24.860 sec.
Tie Down Roping
2. Matthew Miller of Callaway with a time of 11.300 sec.; 5. Frazier Kaelin of Broken Bow with a time of 12.200 sec.; 7. Trey Garey of Broken Bow with a time of 13.320 sec.; 11. Sid Miller of Merna with a time of 14.030 sec.; 12. Cooper Bass of Brewster with atime of 15.940 sec.; 13. Zane Kreikemeier of Callaway with a time of 16.200 sec.; 16. Layton Lindner of Broken Bow with a time of 20.490 sec.
