Broken Bow JV’s- Lucas Bell – 96, JR Schaaf – 104, Hagen Campbell – 101, Braylan Rynearson – 109 and Coy Griffiths – 116
Anselmo-Merna- Carson Leibhart – 85, Aaron Bartak – 90 and Nathan Kastens– 118.
South Loup- Colbi Smith – 81, Eli Taylor – 99, Dawson Doggett – 105, Grant Hrupek – 119, and Dylan Handley – 134.
Sandhills/Thedford- Brett Downing – 77, Preston Moschenross – 147 and Courtney Swisher – 160.
For an article with coaches comments and photos check out the April 29 Custer County Chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.