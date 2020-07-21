Rock Crushers Team Photo

The Nebraska One Box Rock Crushers State Champions pictured above from front row left are John Leiting, Jackson Hason, Tegan Woodward, Micaiah Barber, Kellin Nelson, Caleb McFate, Kaela Hinze, Gus Dunbar; Back Row: Samuel Duncan, Assistant Coach Jim Duncan, Mason Pillard, Cody Nelson, Lucas Bell, Travis Woodward, Josh McFate, Jacob Uphoff Grant Reynolds, Max Werner, Zach Hinze, Head Coach Dave Stunkel; Not Pictured: Cort West and Zach Smith.

Recommended for you