The shot put and discus. To be good at it, it requires more than just brute strength, but the ability to master the technique that goes along with it.
Through practice and determination, Carson Rohde of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller has done this better than anybody else in Class D and finds himself with an opportunity to possibly take home some gold’s and break school records in the shot put and discus events.
For the complete article check out the March 18 Custer County Chief.
