It has been a great week of rodeo so far at the 2020 National High School Finals. We concluded round one this morning with a bang. We are talking fast times and big scores from these high school competitors.
We saw the power and electricity performance one and two brought, but three through six were the ones to watch. The contestants set the bar high early in the week and only a few held that number one spot into the completion of round one.
Some great runs to highlight was Riley Webb, of team Texas in the Tie-Down Roping. Now we know Riley is no new to the winner’s circle, but when you lay an 8.69 the first performance those who follow are going to want to be chasing that time the rest of the round. The case was different in the Bareback Riding though, Cooper Cooke of Idaho rode to a solid 84.5 in performance six to claim the go-round win. Another long-standing number one spot was Arizona’s, Ashley McCleve. Ashley ran an impressive 19.976 in the Pole Bending. That is holding the number two spot for fast time of the week.
Across the alleyway to the Reined Cow Horse and Cutting arena we saw continual change in the leaderboard. It was Texas’s, Trevor Hale who rode hard to a 292 in the Reined Cow Horse. Over on the other end we had a tie in the Boy’s Cutting from more Texas competitors, Rance Peebles and Mason Rustboth marked a respective 148. However, in the Girls Cutting, the only top ten position not to have a tie was the number one girl, and that is Jaycee Lowery for team Tennessee, with a ride scoring 148.
The performances keep getting better with every trip these competitors take into the arena. One thing for sure is COVID did not slow down the drive and determination of these members.
Top 5 results below, for a full list please visit: https://www.nhsra.com/2020-nhsfr-results/
Barrel Racing Performance 3: 1.(TX) Alli Paige Cadwallader, Huntsville, Texas, 15.5572.(UT) Macee McAllister, St. George, Utah, 15.5573.(LA) Kylie Conner, Welsh, La., 15.6914.(KS) Kiley Slavin, Goodwell, Okla., 15.827 Performance 4: 1.(OK) Paige Jones, Wayne, Okla., 15.5252.(WY) Ashlyn Goven, Rozet, Wyo., 15.5723.(NM) Avery Ledesma, Las Cruces, N.M., 15.6954.(IN) Cami Moriarty, Bloomington, Ind., 15.962 Performance 5: 1.(AR) Taycie Matthews, Wynne, Ark., 15.6232.(AZ) Madilyn Todd, Willcox, Ariz., 15.6723.(MT) Lacey Lawrence, Jordan, Mont., 15.7374.(OR) Michelle Williams, North Powder, Ore., 15.784 Performance 6: 1. (WA) Madi Conner, Kennewick, Wash., 15.8712.(MN) Austyn Tobey, Bemidji, Minn., 15.9473.(TX) Sally Love, Crawford, Texas, 15.954.(GA) Bree Roark, Georgetown, Tenn., 16.032
Bareback Performance 3: 1.(KS) Ty Pope, Garnett, Kan., 752.(MT) Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, Mont., 753.(ID) Darien Johnson, Garland, Utah, 704.(UT) Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, 69.5 Performance 4: 1.(CO) Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 712.(MT) Brice Patterson, Bozeman, Mont., 713.(SD) Chase Yellow Hawk, Blunt, S.D., 70.54.(ID) Kelby Schneiter, Rexburg, Idaho, 69.5 Performance 5: 1.(TX) Bradlee Bronc Miller, Huntsville, Texas, 67.52.(MO) Quintonn Lunsford, McCune, Kan., 653.(CA) Brent Applegarth, Yuba City, Calif., 634.(ID) Wes Shaw, Dietrich, Idaho, 54 Performance 6: 1. (ID) Cooper Cooke, Victor, Idaho, 84.52.(KS) Colt Eck, Redfield, Kan., 773. (MT) Sam Petersen, Helena, Mont., 76.54.(TX) Kash Martin, Lufkin, Texas, 73
Saddle Bronc Performance 3: 1.(OR) Mason Stuller, Veneta, Ore., 67.52.(WY) Cian Ahern, Wyarno, Wyo., 493.(ND) Seth Berg, Mandan, N.D., 47 Performance 4: 1.(KS) Weston Patterson, Waverly, Kan., 672.(CA) Tucker Bourdet, Tres Pinos, Calif., 51.53.(MT) Garrett Cunningham, Broadus, Mont., 514.(MN) Cody Owens, Truman, Minn., 44 Performance 5: 1.(KS) Cable Wareham, Whiting, Kan., 76.52.(IA) Cauy Masters, Leon, Iowa, 693.(WY) Parker Manor, Gillette, Wyo., 664.(CO) Cauy Pennington, Kiowa, Colo., 64 Performance 6: 1.KS) Ty Pope, Garnett, Kan., 69.52.(ID) Carson Bingham, Rigby, Idaho, 613. (LA) Coy Hebert, Welsh, La., 554. (MT) Cole Trexler, Corvallis, Mont., 54
Goat Tying Performance 3: 1.(NE) Ashlyn Henderson, Hyannis, Neb., 7.982.(FL) Savanah Nelson, Arcadia, Fla., 8.263.(CO) Shea Grogan, Fort Collins, Colo., 8.274.(MS) Rayelle Nations, Mendenhall, Miss., 8.31 Performance 4: 1.(IA) Cheyenne VandeStouwe, Inwood, Iowa, 7.54 2.(NE) Jessica Stevens, Creighton, Neb., 7.78 3.(MN) Desta Misegades, Henning, Minn., 8.014.(WI) Josi Bishop, Westby, Wis., 8.1 Performance 5: 1.(LA) Alyssa Gary, Lake Charles, La., 7.672.(TX) Jessi Everett, Tarzan, Texas, 7.693.(WY) Kadra Clark, Yoder, Wyo., 7.914.(MS) Logan Wilson, Louin, Miss., 8.05 Performance 6: 1.(NM) Shacie Marr, Tularosa, N.M., 7.682.(MO) Karsyn Fuchs, Marshall, Mo., 7.713.(WI) Bridee Ann Burks, Lancaster, Wis., 7.964.(KS) Kyleigh Jo Winn, Westmoreland, Kan., 7.97
BreakawayPerformance 3: 1.(NM) Evann Segura, Stanley, N.M., 2.572.(TX) Josie Conner, Iowa, La., 2.923.(AL) Kaycee Vander Pluym, Knoxville, Tenn., 3.484.(CO) Shyanna Reeves, Boone, Colo., 3.89 Performance 4: 1.(LA) Hooter Murphy, Keachi, La., 2.42.(TN) Emma Kate Wilder, Millington, Tenn., 2.413.(LA) Kylie Conner, Welsh, La., 2.754.(MO) Anna Brisbane, Kearney, Mo., 2.93 Performance 5: 1.(WI) Jenna Hume, Orfordville, Wis., 2.972.(SC) Gracie Griffin, Pickens, S.C., 3.213.(FL) Addi Elliott, Live Oak, Fla., 3.324.(CO) Josey Snidow, Parachute, Colo., 3.52 Performance 6: 1.(LA) Bailey Mudd, Lake Charles, La., 2.582.(OK) Kenna McLemore, Gracemont, Okla., 2.63.(WV) Makayla Osborne, Fayetteville, W.V., 2.634.(NV) Grace Felton, Fernley, Nev., 2.74
Tie Down Performance 3: 1.(OK) Blake Tatham, Pryor, Okla., 9.472.(TX) Connor Atkinson, Needville, Texas, 9.613.(KS) Trey Adams, Junction City, Kan., 12.14.(ND) Jory Boote, Binford, N.D., 12.22 Performance 4: 1.(OK) Chance Thiessen, Elk City, Okla., 9.032.(CO) Jacob Haren, Erie, Colo., 10.233.(NM) Trent Wood, Portales, N.M., 10.524.(WI) Coy Nelson, Tomah, Wis., 10.7 Performance 5: 1.(TX) Kincade Henry, Mt. Pleasant, Texas, 8.862.(ID) Cooper Duffin, Pocatello, Idaho, 9.23.(WI) Conner Thiel, Plymouth, Wis., 10.534.(MD) Tanner Naylor, Hancock, Md., 10.8 Performance 6: 1.(OK) Ryon Neathery, Klondike, Okla., 9.462. (ID) Nick Chappell, Blackfoot, Idaho, 10.173.(MS) Matt Watt, Emelle, Ala., 10.244.(MT) Trace Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., 10.71
Team RopingPerformance 3: 1.(UT) Chase Webster, Kamas, Utah, Zack Lewis, Kamas, Utah, 6.62.(TX) Colton Greene, Rocksprings, Texas, Cowboy Porras, Midland, Texas, 6.613.(NV) Cole Christensen, Logandale, Nev., Rilee Christensen, Logandale, Nev., 8.474.(CO) Beto Cisneros, Avondale, Colo., Reece Wadhams, Pueblo, Colo., 8.55 Performance 4: 1.(AL) Thomas Glisson, Opp, Ala., Joseph Hammett, Dozier, Ala., 6.942.(NM) Luis Mendiaz, Santa Fe, N.M., Quincy Sullivan, Peralta, N.M., 7.073.(FL) Lacey Nail, Okeechobee, Fla., Cole Clemons, Okeechobee, Fla., 7.44.(IA) Chance Fleming, Bloomfield, Iowa, Jett Van Bochove, Inwood, Iowa, 7.67 Performance 5: 1.(MS) Mason Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., Matt Watt, Emelle, Ala., 5.942.(NM) Chilly Hernandez, Animas, N.M., Juanito Montoya Jr., Monticello, N.M., 6.223.(LA) Judd Morrison, Longville, La., Hadley Morrison, Longville, La., 7.714.(FL) Ty Johnson, Zolfo Springs, Fla., Tyler Lovering, Lakeland, Fla., 7.78 Performance 6: 1.(NV) Joseyray Funk, Wellington, Nev., Garrett Jepson, Las Vegas, Nev., 7.852. (NM) Bladen Reno, Las Cruces, N.M., Bodie Hine, Ignacio, Colo., 8.313.(CO) Karley Pollock, Ignacio, Colo., Keegan Schurman, Ignacio, Colo., 9.814. (AR) Chase Applewhite, Heber Springs, Ark., Luke Atchison, Russellville, Ark., 11.99
Pole Bending Performance 3: 1.(TX) Aspen Grant, Buna, Texas, 20.222.(OK) Dessa Hext, Canadian, Texas, 20.2223.(AZ) Sheyenne Lincoln, Pearce, Ariz., 20.2364.(SD) Bridget Romey, Hot Springs, S.D., 20.581 Performance 4: 1.(TX) Rylee Hardin, Newcastle, Texas, 20.3682.(LA) Allie Frey, Eunice, La., 20.5713.(PA) Alex Little, New Oxford, Pa., 20.615 4.(UT) Jade Rindlisbacher, Lakeshore, Utah, 20.686 Performance 5: 1.(TX) Jayci Lee Byler, Bellville, Texas, 20.3092.(OK) Camree Slavin, Canadian, Texas, 20.353.(AL) Jessie Steele, Albertville, Ala., 20.5134.(GA) Ashten Owens, Quitman, Ga., 20.604 Performance 6: 1.(TX) Jayci Lee Byler, Bellville, Texas, 20.3092.(OK) Camree Slavin, Canadian, Texas, 20.353. (AL) Jessie Steele, Albertville, Ala., 20.5134. (GA) Ashten Owens, Quitman, Ga., 20.604
Steer Wrestling Performance 3: 1.(MT) Jaden Whitman, Belgrade, Mont., 4.432.(NE) Parker Johnston, Maywood, Neb., 4.453.(NM) Clate Harwell, Artesia, N.M., 4.814.(LA) Matthew Weeks, Keatchie, La., 5.17 Performance 4: 1.(UT) Cash Robb, Altamont, Utah, 3.82.(NV) Troy Bundy II, Alamo, Nev., 5.033.(WA) Wiley Jack Karas, Zillah, Wash., 5.034.(LA) Brad Hesnor, Ville Platte, La., 5.61 Performance 5: 1.(WA) Samuel Mundell, Kingston, Wash., 4.452.(NE) Rhett Witt, Valentine, Neb., 4.523.(MT) Jacob Wang, Baker, Mont., 4.554.(MO) Jeb Nelsen, Marshall, Mo., 4.55 Performance 6:1.(AL) Cade Smith, Silverhill, Ala., 4.662.(OK) Dawson Price, Guthrie, Okla., 4.87
3.(UT) Brek Sanderson, Cedar City, Utah, 5.284. (AR) Dayden Sherwood, Quitman, Ark., 5.55Bull RidingPerformance 3:1.(KS) Lane Berkenmeier, Maple Hill, Kan., 77.5Performance 4:1.(MO) J.R. Stratford, Byers, Kan., 74.52.(NM) Tadd Dictson, Mescalero, N.M., 663.(TN) Blaine Isom, Russellville, Ala., 60Performance 5:1.(TX) Canyon Bass, Wimberley, Texas, 812.(LA) Kolby Stelly, Sulphur, La., 78.53.(KS) Tate Pollmeier, Fort Scott, Kan., 624.(CO) Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 60 Performance 6: 1.No Qualifted Rides
Boys Cutting Performance 3: 1.(TX) Mason Rust, Gordon, Texas, 1482.(MS) Colby Moore, Kosciusko, Miss., 1463.(IA) Gavin Vondrak, Lake View, Iowa, 1404.(UT) Jackson Woolsey, Morgan, Utah, 139 Performance 4: 1.(LA) Lane Touchet, Iowa, La., 1422.(WY) Tryce Jolovich, Gillette, Wyo., 1413.(OK) Landon Little, Yukon, Okla., 1414.(IA) Colton Stuva, Fontanelle, Iowa, 140 Performance 5: 1.(CO) Tate Welch, Franktown, Colo., 1442.(NM) Trey Mitchell, Lamy, N.M., 1433.(MS) Ryon Ramsey, Crystal Springs, Miss., 1434.(LA) Clayton Sharpe, Iowa, La., 142 Performance 6: 1.(TX) Carson Ray, Groveton, Texas, 1472. (CO) Regan Wheatley, Calhan, Colo., 1463. (MT) Roan Burrows, Miles City, Mont., 1444.(NE) Cooper Bass, Brewster, Neb., 1425.
Girls Cutting Performance 3: 1.(MS) Karrigan Cagley, Kentwood, La., 1462.(ID) Kate Budge, Kelly, Wyo., 1433.(NE) Alexis Rutar, Springview, Neb., 1424.(CO) Wayttyn Wollert, Wiley, Colo., 141 Performance 4: 1.(TX) Samantha Perko, San Felipe, Texas, 1462.(AB) Kyla Kelly, Red Deer County, Alberta, Can., 1443.(CO) Shelby Temple, Center, Colo., 1444.(AR) Karissa McGuire, Hope, Ark., 143 Performance 5: 1.(HI) Laura Coflin, Pukalani, Hawaii, 1462.(TX) Ryann Packard, Mineral Wells, Texas, 1463.(MS) Makenzie Moore, Kosciusko, Miss., 1444.(ID) Kiersten Brockett, Star, Idaho, 144 Performance 6: 1.(OK) Sadie Mendenhall, Edmond, Okla., 1462.(WA) Slone Rexin, Pasco, Wash., 142 3. (IL) Elsie Mae Nord, Clinton, Ill., 141 4. (TX) Robbin Rice, Sealy, Texas, 141 (Tie with Elsie)
Reined Cow Horse Performance 3: 1.(KS) Tylor Todd, Rexford, Kan., 290.52.(TX) Trail Townsend, Earth, Texas, 2893.(CA) Kate Grimsman, Orland, Calif., 2874.(CO) Lannie-Jo Lisac, Pueblo, Colo., 283 Performance 4: 1.(TX) Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas, 2922.(OR) Natalie Thompson, Yoncalla, Ore., 283.53.(UT) Karissa World, Heber City, Utah, 2824.(AZ) Gavin Hershberger, Litchfield Park, Ariz., 280 Performance 5: 1.(CO) Regan Wheatley, Calhan, Colo., 2902.(ID) Kyler Erickson, Rigby, Idaho, 284.53.(IA) Elie Joe Soukup, Allerton, Iowa, 282.54.(OR) Brenna Bare, Grants Pass, Ore., 278 Performance 6: 1.(UT) Sydney Davis, Lapoint, Utah, 2882. (OK) Grace Gardiner, Ashland, Kan., 2843.(AZ) Jennie Martinez, St. Helena Island, S.C., 2814.(NM) Amanda Kanapilly, Tucumcari, N.M., 281 (Tied with Jennie)
