The Ansley-Litchfield and S-E-M boys and girls track teams competed at the Fort Kearney Conference Invite at Wilcox-Hildreth on April 30. The A-L boys finished fourth with 72 and the S-E-M boys were fifth with 39 points. On the girl's side, the Spartans were sixth with 49 points and S-E-M was ninth with 16 points.
Both Carson Rohde of S-E-M and Carli Bailey of A-L were double gold winners on the day.
Bailey won the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 48.07 and the 400 meter dash in a time of 1:00.74. Rohde won the shot put with a throw of 52'05.25 and the discus with a toss of 156'06.
For a complete article with quotes from the Fort Kearney Invite check out the May 6 Custer County Chief. The complete stats from the FKC Invite are linked below.
