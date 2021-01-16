Team Scores: 1. Ansley/Litchfield 141.0, 2. Anselmo-Merna 102.0, 3. Axtell 92.0, 4. Amherst 78.0, 5. Loomis/Bertrand 67.0, 6. Central Valley 56.5, 7. Brady 52.0, 8. South Loup 45.0, 9. S-E-M 42.0, 10. Elgin Public/Pope John 16.0, 11. Overton 10.0, 12. Wilcox-Hildreth 9.0
Anselmo-Merna
106
Tristan Olson (18-7) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 18-7 won by fall over Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 12-16 (Fall 2:56)
- Semifinal - Dierks Nekoliczak (Central Valley) 11-8 won by decision over Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 18-7 (Dec 9-2)
- Cons. Semi - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 18-7 won by decision over Navarre Plagmann (S-E-M) 7-11 (Dec 11-5)
- 3rd Place Match - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 18-7 won by fall over Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 12-16 (Fall 2:20)
113
Zane Druery (16-10) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Carter Beckman (Elgin Public Pope John) 14-2 won by fall over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 16-10 (Fall 4:44)
- Round 3 - Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 16-10 won by fall over Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-9 (Fall 0:41)
- Round 4 - Jacob Fox (Axtell) 26-5 won by fall over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 16-10 (Fall 1:31)
- Round 5 - Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 16-10 won by fall over Isaac Shaner (Brady) 8-18 (Fall 0:50)
132
Jadon Wells (20-8) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 20-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 20-8 won by fall over Jayden Sheldon (Central Valley) 7-11 (Fall 1:46)
- Semifinal - John Kenney (Loomis/Bertrand) 22-4 won by decision over Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 20-8 (Dec 8-5)
- Cons. Semi - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 20-8 won by fall over Bo Pokorny (Central Valley) 13-11 (Fall 2:19)
- 3rd Place Match - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 20-8 won by fall over Carson Mason (South Loup) 13-12 (Fall 4:02)
145
Tyce Porter (23-7) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 23-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 23-7 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 8-14 (Fall 3:40)
- Semifinal - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 23-7 won by fall over Gabe Bojorquez (Loomis/Bertrand) 6-6 (Fall 3:39)
- 1st Place Match - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 23-7 won by decision over Taaron Lavicky (Axtell) 20-9 (Dec 7-5)
152
Zane Kreikemeier (21-9) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 2 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 21-9 won by fall over Donovan Burns (Central Valley) 6-10 (Fall 1:15)
- Round 3 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 21-9 won by fall over Jorge Morales (Loomis/Bertrand) 0-24 (Fall 0:40)
- Round 4 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 21-9 won by fall over Levi Jurjens (Brady) 5-17 (Fall 0:54)
- Round 5 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 21-9 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) 14-11 (Fall 2:41)
170
Tayte Thornton (9-13) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Samuel Hemenway (Elgin Public Pope John) 5-11 won by fall over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 9-13 (Fall 1:25)
- Cons. Round 1 - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 9-13 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 9-13 won by fall over Tiffany Senff (Axtell) 7-18 (Fall 4:03)
- Cons. Round 3 - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 9-13 won by fall over Tryston Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 5-16 (Fall 1:20)
- Cons. Semi - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 9-13 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (S-E-M) 8-12 (Fall 5:00)
- 3rd Place Match - Luke Palmer (Amherst) 5-8 won by major decision over Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 9-13 (MD 11-2)
182
Sebastian Younes (4-12) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 20-9 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 4-12 (Fall 1:23)
- Round 2 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 25-2 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 4-12 (Fall 3:24)
- Round 3 - Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 4-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Ansley-Litchfield
106
Owen Hartman (12-16) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 18-7 won by fall over Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 12-16 (Fall 2:56)
- Cons. Round 1 - Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 12-16 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 12-16 won by fall over Dale Shaner (Brady) 5-7 (Fall 0:55)
- 3rd Place Match - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 18-7 won by fall over Owen Hartman (Ansley/Litchfield) 12-16 (Fall 2:20)
126
David Lewis (9-14) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 15-4 won by major decision over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-14 (MD 15-6)
- Round 2 - Ethan Atkins (S-E-M) 14-10 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-14 (Fall 1:54)
- Round 3 - Ian Hughes (Amherst) 13-8 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-14 (Fall 1:59)
132
Dillon Stark (9-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-17 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jeremy Larson (Brady) 29-0 won by fall over Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-17 (Fall 1:39)
- Cons. Round 2 - Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-17 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Bo Pokorny (Central Valley) 13-11 won by fall over Dillon Stark (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-17 (Fall 2:58)
138
Chase Racicky (12-9) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 12-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 12-9 won by fall over Aidan Mullen (Brady) 4-23 (Fall 1:37)
- Semifinal - Quinn Bertrand (Axtell) 18-10 won by decision over Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 12-9 (Dec 7-2)
- Cons. Semi - Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 12-9 won by fall over Clay Bohr (Loomis/Bertrand) 9-16 (Fall 2:07)
- 3rd Place Match - Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 12-9 won by major decision over Reece Jones (S-E-M) 17-12 (MD 18-6)
152
Gavin Cole (14-11) placed 2nd and scored 12.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) 14-11 won by fall over Levi Jurjens (Brady) 5-17 (Fall 1:42)
- Round 2 - Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) 14-11 won by fall over Jorge Morales (Loomis/Bertrand) 0-24 (Fall 0:39)
- Round 4 - Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) 14-11 won by fall over Donovan Burns (Central Valley) 6-10 (Fall 1:58)
- Round 5 - Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 21-9 won by fall over Gavin Cole (Ansley/Litchfield) 14-11 (Fall 2:41)
160
Collin Arehart (17-4) placed 1st and scored 17.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-4 won by major decision over Dalton Trampe (Amherst) 1-4 (MD 15-4)
- Round 2 - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-4 won by fall over Dylan Pooschke (Overton) 4-21 (Fall 4:36)
- Round 3 - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 17-4 won by decision over Joseph French (Axtell) 11-7 (Dec 2-0)
170
Hunter Arehart (18-2) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 18-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 18-2 won by fall over Samuel Hemenway (Elgin Public Pope John) 5-11 (Fall 2:14)
- Semifinal - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 18-2 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (S-E-M) 8-12 (Fall 1:15)
- 1st Place Match - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 18-2 won by fall over Triston Stearns (Brady) 23-5 (Fall 0:42)
182
Cooper Slingsby (25-2) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 25-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 2 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 25-2 won by fall over Sebastian Younes (Anselmo-Merna) 4-12 (Fall 3:24)
- Round 3 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 25-2 won by fall over Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 20-9 (Fall 3:09)
195
Kolby Larson (29-0) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 29-0 won by injury default over Cameron Carr (Brady) 5-12 (Inj. 1:56)
- Round 2 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 29-0 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-10 (Fall 1:11)
- Round 3 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 29-0 won by fall over Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 19-12 (Fall 3:12)
195
Kaden Stunkel (9-10) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 19-12 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-10 (Fall 0:52)
- Round 2 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 29-0 won by fall over Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-10 (Fall 1:11)
- Round 3 - Kaden Stunkel (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-10 won by medical forfeit over Cameron Carr (Brady) 5-12 (M. For.)
220
Gavin Barela (20-7) placed 2nd and scored 10.0 team points.
- Round 2 - Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) 20-7 won by fall over Robert Richmond (Wilcox-Hildreth) 2-5 (Fall 0:45)
- Round 3 - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 11-13 won by decision over Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) 20-7 (Dec 15-9)
- Round 4 - Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) 20-7 won by fall over Pacen Trent (Ansley/Litchfield) 7-12 (Fall 1:54)
- Round 5 - Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) 20-7 won by decision over Aaron Hernandez (S-E-M) 6-15 (Dec 7-6)
220
Pacen Trent (7-12) placed 4th.
- Round 1 - Pacen Trent (Ansley/Litchfield) 7-12 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (S-E-M) 6-15 (Fall 4:40)
- Round 3 - Robert Richmond (Wilcox-Hildreth) 2-5 won by fall over Pacen Trent (Ansley/Litchfield) 7-12 (Fall 0:54)
- Round 4 - Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) 20-7 won by fall over Pacen Trent (Ansley/Litchfield) 7-12 (Fall 1:54)
- Round 5 - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 11-13 won by fall over Pacen Trent (Ansley/Litchfield) 7-12 (Fall 2:17)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
106
Navarre Plagmann (7-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Trevin Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 22-0 won by fall over Navarre Plagmann (S-E-M) 7-11 (Fall 0:49)
- Cons. Round 1 - Navarre Plagmann (S-E-M) 7-11 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 18-7 won by decision over Navarre Plagmann (S-E-M) 7-11 (Dec 11-5)
126
Ethan Atkins (14-10) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Ian Hughes (Amherst) 13-8 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (S-E-M) 14-10 (Fall 1:42)
- Round 2 - Ethan Atkins (S-E-M) 14-10 won by fall over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-14 (Fall 1:54)
- Round 3 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 15-4 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (S-E-M) 14-10 (Fall 2:27)
138
Reece Jones (17-12) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Reece Jones (S-E-M) 17-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Quinn Bertrand (Axtell) 18-10 won by decision over Reece Jones (S-E-M) 17-12 (Dec 8-5)
- Cons. Round 2 - Reece Jones (S-E-M) 17-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Reece Jones (S-E-M) 17-12 won by fall over Aidan Mullen (Brady) 4-23 (Fall 1:00)
- Cons. Semi - Reece Jones (S-E-M) 17-12 won by decision over Cinch Kiger (Overton) 16-12 (Dec 9-8)
- 3rd Place Match - Chase Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 12-9 won by major decision over Reece Jones (S-E-M) 17-12 (MD 18-6)
145
Noah Bydlon (2-2) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ben Mcgee (Amherst) 3-7 won by fall over Noah Bydlon (S-E-M) 2-2 (Fall 3:43)
- Cons. Round 1 - Noah Bydlon (S-E-M) 2-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Noah Bydlon (S-E-M) 2-2 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 10-12 (Fall 4:59)
- Cons. Round 3 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 8-14 won by fall over Noah Bydlon (S-E-M) 2-2 (Fall 1:42)
170
Ashton Nichols (8-12) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ashton Nichols (S-E-M) 8-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Ashton Nichols (S-E-M) 8-12 won by fall over Ripkin Gallaway (Amherst) 12-10 (Fall 0:57)
- Semifinal - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 18-2 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (S-E-M) 8-12 (Fall 1:15)
Cons. Semi - Tayte Thornton (Anselmo-Merna) 9-13 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (S-E-M) 8-12 (Fall 5:00)
220
Aaron Hernandez (6-15) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Pacen Trent (Ansley/Litchfield) 7-12 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (S-E-M) 6-15 (Fall 4:40)
- Round 2 - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 11-13 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (S-E-M) 6-15 (Fall 3:56)
- Round 4 - Aaron Hernandez (S-E-M) 6-15 won by decision over Robert Richmond (Wilcox-Hildreth) 2-5 (Dec 9-3)
Round 5 - Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) 20-7 won by decision over Aaron Hernandez (S-E-M) 6-15 (Dec 7-6)
285
Brendon Hall (13-11) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Brendon Hall (S-E-M) 13-11 won by fall over Riggin Ludeke (Loomis/Bertrand) 4-5 (Fall 0:15)
- Round 2 - Brendon Hall (S-E-M) 13-11 won by fall over Brodi Moss (Wilcox-Hildreth) 0-5 (Fall 0:16)
- Round 3 - Jaxon Taubenheim (Amherst) 13-4 won by fall over Brendon Hall (S-E-M) 13-11 (Fall 0:48)
South Loup
113
Dylan Handley (3-9) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Isaac Shaner (Brady) 8-18 won by decision over Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-9 (Dec 17-11)
- Round 2 - Jacob Fox (Axtell) 26-5 won by fall over Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-9 (Fall 0:18)
- Round 3 - Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 16-10 won by fall over Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-9 (Fall 0:41)
- Round 4 - Carter Beckman (Elgin Public Pope John) 14-2 won by fall over Dylan Handley (South Loup) 3-9 (Fall 0:37)
126
Logan Peterson (15-4) placed 2nd and scored 13.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 15-4 won by major decision over David Lewis (Ansley/Litchfield) 9-14 (MD 15-6)
- Round 2 - Ian Hughes (Amherst) 13-8 won by fall over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 15-4 (Fall 1:49)
- Round 3 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 15-4 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (S-E-M) 14-10 (Fall 2:27)
132
Carson Mason (13-12) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 13-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Carson Mason (South Loup) 13-12 won by fall over Bo Pokorny (Central Valley) 13-11 (Fall 1:10)
- Semifinal - Jeremy Larson (Brady) 29-0 won by fall over Carson Mason (South Loup) 13-12 (Fall 2:00)
- Cons. Semi - Carson Mason (South Loup) 13-12 won by fall over Drew Freeze (Amherst) 3-5 (Fall 3:41)
- 3rd Place Match - Jadon Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 20-8 won by fall over Carson Mason (South Loup) 13-12 (Fall 4:02)
138
Dawson Doggett (11-13) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 11-13 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Cinch Kiger (Overton) 16-12 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 11-13 (Fall 1:26)
- Cons. Round 2 - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 11-13 won by fall over Owen Stokebrand (Amherst) 0-6 (Fall 2:40)
- Cons. Round 3 - Clay Bohr (Loomis/Bertrand) 9-16 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 11-13 (Fall 1:36)
145
Talon Crago (10-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Talon Crago (South Loup) 10-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Gabe Bojorquez (Loomis/Bertrand) 6-6 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 10-12 (Fall 1:39)
- Cons. Round 2 - Noah Bydlon (S-E-M) 2-2 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 10-12 (Fall 4:59)
145
Colby Streit (8-14) placed 3rd.
- Champ. Round 1 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 8-14 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 23-7 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 8-14 (Fall 3:40)
- Cons. Round 2 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 8-14 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Colby Streit (South Loup) 8-14 won by fall over Noah Bydlon (S-E-M) 2-2 (Fall 1:42)
- Cons. Semi - Colby Streit (South Loup) 8-14 won by fall over Ben Mcgee (Amherst) 3-7 (Fall 3:32)
- 3rd Place Match - Colby Streit (South Loup) 8-14 won by fall over Gabe Bojorquez (Loomis/Bertrand) 6-6 (Fall 2:35)
170
Rio Remund (11-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Luke Palmer (Amherst) 5-8 won by decision over Rio Remund (South Loup) 11-10 (Dec 11-9)
- Cons. Round 1 - Rio Remund (South Loup) 11-10 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Ripkin Gallaway (Amherst) 12-10 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 11-10 (Fall 2:21)
220
Clay Witthuhn (11-13) placed 1st and scored 16.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 11-13 won by fall over Robert Richmond (Wilcox-Hildreth) 2-5 (Fall 5:51)
- Round 2 - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 11-13 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (S-E-M) 6-15 (Fall 3:56)
- Round 3 - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 11-13 won by decision over Gavin Barela (Ansley/Litchfield) 20-7 (Dec 15-9)
- Round 5 - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 11-13 won by fall over Pacen Trent (Ansley/Litchfield) 7-12 (Fall 2:17)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.