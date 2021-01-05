The S-E-M Wrestling Team traveled to the Southwest Invite in Bartley, NE on Jan. 2. It was the Mustangs first wrestling meet since Christmas break and they finished fifth overall with 77 points. Taking home first place was Southwest with 174 points. The results from the meet are listed below:
113
Clark Padrnos (10-2) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Clark Padrnos (SEM) 10-2 won by fall over Corey Miller (North Platte) 2-2 (Fall 3:39)
- Round 2 - Clark Padrnos (SEM) 10-2 won by fall over Mitchel Stritt (Southwest) 11-14 (Fall 1:34)
- Round 4 - Clark Padrnos (SEM) 10-2 won by fall over Isaac Shaner (Brady) 4-10 (Fall 1:28)
- Round 5 - Clark Padrnos (SEM) 10-2 won by fall over Aiden Piel (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 15-3 (Fall 1:57)
126
Ethan Atkins (9-4) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Ethan Atkins (SEM) 9-4 won by fall over Avery Wieting (Lincoln Lutheran) 0-2 (Fall 0:31)
- Semifinal - Ethan Atkins (SEM) 9-4 won by fall over Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 3-1 (Fall 2:43)
- 1st Place Match - Jacob Kerns (Southwest) 11-3 won by fall over Ethan Atkins (SEM) 9-4 (Fall 2:28)
138
Reece Jones (11-6) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Reece Jones (SEM) 11-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Reece Jones (SEM) 11-6 won by fall over Teagan Jones (McCook) 2-6 (Fall 0:47)
- Semifinal - Reece Jones (SEM) 11-6 won by fall over Hunter Perks (Cambridge) 8-9 (Fall 3:21)
- 1st Place Match - Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 24-3 won by decision over Reece Jones (SEM) 11-6 (Dec 8-4)
170
Ashton Nichols (5-6) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Carson Grossnicklaus (Southern Valley) 1-6 won by fall over Ashton Nichols (SEM) 5-6 (Fall 1:12)
- Cons. Round 1 - Ashton Nichols (SEM) 5-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Ashton Nichols (SEM) 5-6 won by fall over Klayton Niles (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 4-15 (Fall 0:22)
- 3rd Place Match - Ashton Nichols (SEM) 5-6 won by fall over Gabe Huntley (Cambridge) 3-12 (Fall 2:29)
220
Aaron Hernandez (5-7) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Aaron Hernandez (SEM) 5-7 won by fall over William Bartlett (Southern Valley) 0-2 (Fall 0:45)
- Semifinal - Julien Grindle (Cambridge) 9-5 won by decision over Aaron Hernandez (SEM) 5-7 (Dec 11-4)
- Cons. Semi - Brody Fischer (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 13-7 won by decision over Aaron Hernandez (SEM) 5-7 (Dec 8-7)
285
Brendon Hall (7-7) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Brendon Hall (SEM) 7-7 won by fall over DeAndre Berry (McCook) 0-2 (Fall 2:36)
- Semifinal - Matthew Musselmann (North Platte) 2-0 won by fall over Brendon Hall (SEM) 7-7 (Fall 1:16)
- Cons. Semi - Trysten Terry (North Platte) 1-2 won by decision over Brendon Hall (SEM) 7-7 (Dec 10-6)
