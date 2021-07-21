After losing out on his senior year of high school track at Anselmo-Merna, Rhett Safranek never lost that urge to compete. It’s what motivated him to stay in shape and keep running this last year during his freshman year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Safranek looked around for ways he could compete even though not being in high school and stumbled upon the Cornhusker State Games. He signed up to compete in two track competitions both the 800 and 1,500 meter runs.
“It was really fun and it was a nice event to compete in,” Safranek said. “With my senior year of track getting canceled I was still in that racing mode. I run a lot every day and it’s fun to go out and compete against people who like to run and race too.”
