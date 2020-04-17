This article originally appeared in the April 9, 2020 Custer County Chief.
Bailey Schneider is a senior at Twin Loup. Bailey competes in track during the spring.
Last year Bailey competed in the three relay events, the 400m relay, 1600m relay and the 3200m relay.
Bailey was hoping that this season their relays would improve from last year. She knows that they had some new kids moving up so she was excited to see what they would bring to the track. Bailey loves relays and even if they didn’t place first at each meet she was prepared to enjoy it. She believes that this season things would have flowed a bit better and they would have had some more success.
To stay in shape, Bailey goes for a run each day and trys to change it up from day to day. Sometimes her workouts consist of sprint intervals and other days she will run long distances. At times she takes her dog, Ike, because he really motivates her to keep running hard. At the end of her workouts she trys to do a full body workout and stretch to keep feeling fresh.
Bailey stated that her most memorable accomplishment in track was at a track meet at North Central in the 3200m relay. She was the last leg and had three teams ahead of her on the last straight. She was able to find some gas in reserve on the curve and was able to blow right past two of them putting her team in a better place. It was a great feeling knowing how hard she was able to work for the benefit of the team. Bailey’s most memorable accomplishment as an athlete in high school was making it to district finals in volleyball this year. Twin Loup had the best season of all her years in sports and they made Twin Loup history. They came farther than any Twin Loup Volleyball team and that was a really special and remarkable feeling.
One thing Bailey has learned from her track coach is that you are not always going to be the best but you should be one of the hardest working.
When asked about her favorite athlete, Bailey said it was Mikaela Foecke who played volleyball for Nebraska. She was an outstanding all around player. She not only worked hard for herself but also for her team.
Bailey is doing her part to combat the coronavirus in her community by trying to stay home as much as possible but she still needs to go to work. She makes sure to keep everything clean but mainly she trys to keep a smile on her face and trys to remain positive for those around her in this difficult time.
This situation has taught Bailey a lot. She has learned that in life anything can happen. Just because she really wants something to happen or plans on it happening doesn’t mean that it is always going to work out. Bailey has also been faced with the fact that it isn’t just her that it is happening to. She has focused a lot on how much she has missed from her senior year and then has to look at the fact that there are so many others losing stuff also. It has taught her that in the end she needs to be grateful for the life she is currently getting to live, even if it isn’t ideal and that she needs to cherish every possible moment because you never know when that goodbye might be the last. The seniors were forced to say goodbye before they were ready to, but she hopes they will be more gracious and considerate because of it.
