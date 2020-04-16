This article originally appeared in the April 2, 2020 Custer County Chief.
Jessie Sallach is a senior at South Loup. Jessie would have been competing in her fourth and final season of track this spring with her specialty being in shot put and discus.
Jessie stated that her best throw in shot put and discus was last year with a throw of 38’11” in shot put and 130’3” in discus. Her goal this year was to get a throw of 41’0” in shot put and 138’0” in discus.
In Jessie’s time off to stay in shape she stated that because she will be playing basketball next fall at Fort Hays State in Kansas her coaches have given her a workout to stay in shape during quarantine.
Jessie’s most memorable accomplishment as an athlete was when her basketball team won the MNAC tournament this past season. It was really special to see that so many people came out to support them. Cutting down the net after the game with all of her teammates was something she will remember for a long time.
In track her most memorable accomplishment was her freshman year when she got the discus record for South Loup and placed third in Class D.
Jessie stated that her track coach has taught her to not be afraid to fail. He told her you can’t reach your full potential by not giving your all and if you fail in the process then that is just what is meant to happen.
Jessie’s favorite professional athlete is Serena Williams. It is not only that she has the most Grand Slam titles, man or women with 23, but she is also very motivated and focused. She once won the Grand Slam while she was pregnant.
What Jessie is doing to combat the coronavirus is what most people are doing; staying at home and continuing to wash her hands and keep them away from her face.
During this unprecedented time Jessie has learned not to take things for granted. Before all of this she wanted high school to be over with so she could get on with the next chapter of her life. Now that she does not go to school anymore she is really lonely and misses her friends. She did not think that she would not have a prom, a senior skip day, or even a graduation because she took them for granted and thought it would always happen.
