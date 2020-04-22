This article originally appeared in the April 9, 2020 Custer County Chief.
Bryce Lamb is a senior at Twin Loup. Bryce competes in track in the spring. His events are pole vault, long jump and the 100m. His best vault to date is 12’6” in pole vault, his best jump in long jump is 18’2” and his best time in the 100m is 11.7 seconds.
Bryce’s goal his senior year was to make it back to state and do what he couldn’t do last year, medal in pole vault.
Bryce stated that he has been working out at home and doing exercises to help him pole vault and has also done a little running to keep in shape.
When asked about his most memorable accomplishment, Bryce said that his most memorable accomplishment wasn’t really an accomplishment. It has been seeing how far he has grown as an athlete and how much improvement he has gained since his freshman year.
The most important thing that his track coach has taught him is that it is okay to do things outside of one’s comfort zone every once in a while.
Bryce’s favorite professional athlete is Tom Brady. He stated that he knows a lot of people probably don’t like him, but he looks at him as this guy that no matter what age or what he has been through, he still pulls through to be the best player he can be.
To help combat this virus, Bryce said that he has stayed home and refrained from leaving town or going anywhere that he doesn’t have to.
The one thing this whole situation has made Bryce realize is that no matter how bad the situation or how bad it may get, hanging your head is not the answer. Keeping your head up and being optimistic is the best way to overcome anything.
