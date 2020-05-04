This article originally appeared in the April 23, 2020 Custer County Chief.
Destry Miller is a senior at Anselmo-Merna. Destry competes in track during the spring.
Destry stated that his best time in the 300m hurdles in 2019 was 43.8.
Destry’s main goal his senior year was to qualify for the state meet. Last year he was not ale to participate in districts due to changing sports at the beginning of the season so this year he was hoping to make it to state.
To stay in shape during this time off Destry has been doing home workouts as well as running a mile or two occasionally.
When asked about his most memorable accomplishment as an athlete in high school Destry stated that it was winning their subdistrict in basketball his junior and senior years.
Destry stated that his coaches have taught him that no matter how bad things get, there will always be something good that comes out of it.
When asked who his favorite professional athlete is Destry stated that it is either Kyrie Irving because he played for Duke and he loves his style of play, or Jalen Ramsey because of his mentality and attitude on the field.
The main thing Destry has been doing to help protect him and his family from coronavirus is staying home as much as he can.
The one thing that Destry has taken away from this whole thing is that to never take anything for granted. You never know when something is going to be taken away from you.
