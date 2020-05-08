This article originally appeared in the April 30, 2020 Custer County Chief.
Jadyn Chasek is a senior at Mullen. Jadyn competed in track during the spring.
Jadyn stated that her best times in her events to date are 28.7 in the 200m, 13.78 in the 100m, 55.85 in her team’s 400m relay and 4:21.90 in her team’s 1600m relay.
Jadyn stated that her goals this year included qualifying for the state meet, improving her times from last year, being a role model to her teammates and having a fun last year.
To stay in shape during her time off, Jadyn has occasionally been going on runs and walks with her dog and doing workouts that she has found on line.
When asked what her most memorable accomplishment was during her high school career, Jadyn stated that it was qualifying for state in all three sports that she competed in her junior year.
Jadyn stated that one thing she remembers her track coach emphasizing that has always stuck with her is that Coach Moore always emphasized that she wanted to make great athletes, but above that, great people.
Jadyn’s favorite athlete is Justine Wong-Orantes, former Nebraska volleyball libero because she showed that she worked hard for everything she earned and her coach never had anything negative to say about her.
To help combat the coronavirus Jadyn stated that to protect her and her family she is taking the self-isolation very seriously and is prioritizing her hygiene.
The one thing that Jadyn has taken away from the coronavirus situation is that it is really important to keep a positive mindset in tough times like these. It is important to realize that complaining about the situation won’t change what is going on.
