This article originally appeared in the May 21, 2020 Custer County Chief.
Venessa Coleman was a senior at Broken Bow. Venessa plays second base and outfield for Spirit Softball in the summer.
When asked about her goals, Venessa stated that it was to have fun and place in tournaments.
One of Venessa’s most memorable accomplishments during her high school career was when she came in to pitch for the first time in the season in a league championship when her team needed her and getting the save.
One thing Venessa has learned while playing sports is to have good sportsmanship at all times.
Venessa’s favorite professional athlete is the Rolfzen Twins because they always enlighten the team.
Venessa stated that to help protect herself, family and community she has been staying at home and hoping it ends soon.
The one thing Venessa has taken away from this whole thing is that she has learned the importance of family.
When asked what it means to her to have softball start up in June, she said, “It means a lot to be able to play softball with my friends one last time. It’s something we have been looking forward to all year.”
