This article originally appeared in the May 21, 2020 Custer County Chief.
Victoria Coleman was a senior at Broken Bow. Victoria plays pitcher and third base for Spirit Softball in the summer.
When asked about her goals, Victoria stated that she wanted to become a better pitcher this season.
One of Victoria’s most memorable accomplishments as an athlete in high school was getting 3rd place at the Cornhusker State tournament.
One thing Victoria has learned while playing sports is how to work hard in order to reach your goals.
Victoria’s favorite professional athlete is Lexi Sun because she works through adversity and improved her skills.
Victoria has been limiting herself to staying home and going to work to help protect loved ones from the coronavirus.
After having time to reflect, the one thing Victoria has taken away from this unprecedented situation is that some things are more important than others and to never take anything for granted.
When asked what it means to have softball start up in June, she said, “I am excited to get to play my last year of softball. Even though we are still in a crisis, it’s great to be able to play with my friends and other seniors one last time.”
