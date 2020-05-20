This article originally appeared in the May 14, 2020 Custer County Chief.
Kyla Phillips is a senior at Arcadia. Kyla plays third base and first base for Spirit Softball in the summer.
When asked about her goals, Kyla stated that she just wanted to have a great time with her team, having one last awesome season with some cool people. She stated that every year she gets closer and closer; this year Kyla wanted to hit one out of the park.
One of Kyla’s most memorable accomplishments in softball was when she hit a walk-off single last year in one of their very first games.
One thing Kyla has learned while playing sports in high school is that there is no point in dreading in what could have happened. “I shouldn’t have swung at that.” “I should have caught that.” there is no point. You can’t change it. All you can do is try to do better next time and have a good time along the way.
Kyla’s favorite professional athlete is Justin Turner, third baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is incredible to watch and always gives it his all. He has a fun-loving spirit about him.
Kyla stated that there has not been a whole lot she can do about the coronavirus. She has stayed home and has been in lockdown for quite some time. She hasn’t seen her friends since March and misses them like crazy.
After having time to reflect, Kyla stated that even though the coronavirus has disrupted her senior year, she understands that sometimes it is better to over-reacting rather than not react at all.
