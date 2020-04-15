This article originally appeared in the April 2, 2020 Custer County Chief
Rhett Safranek is a senior at Anselmo-Merna. This would have been his second year competing in track.
Rhett stated that last year he ran the 400m but during the off season he discovered that he was more of a distance runner. This track season he was going to try out for the 800m and 1600m.
Rhett’s goal for this season was to make it to state. Ever since last track season he has pushed himself through countless runs and workouts. He was determined to make it to state in his second and final year of track.
Every day Rhett does a track workout. Since he has had to solo-train in the summer it was easy to find the motivation to run and complete his workouts by himself.
When asked about his most memorable accomplishment as an athlete Rhett was humble and said that was a hard question to answer because he has never considered anything he has done to be outstanding.
Rhett said he does not have a favorite professional athlete, when asked.
To fight against the coronavirus Rhett trys to eat healthy and get plenty of sleep
Rhett’s track coaches have taught him that nothing is easy and that self motivation and a determination to win is what pushes a person ahead in both sports and later in life.
If there is one thing Rhett has learned from this situation, it’s that life will always give you the easy way out to quit and give up. Participants in spring sports could easily stop their workouts and give up during this situation. It has proved to him that it is important to see your goals as possible no matter what challenges come before you and to never quit on those goals.
