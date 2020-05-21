This article originally appeared in the May 14, 2020 Custer County Chief.
Clay Brandon is a senior at Anselmo-Merna. Clay plays middle infield and pitches for the Broken Bow Legion Baseball team in the summer.
When asked about his goals, Clay stated that his goal this season was to go to state in both Juniors and Seniors. He was really hoping to accomplish a state appearance and having the opportunity to play in the state tournament.
Clay’s most memorable moments as a high school athlete is all the hours he truly spent into this sport and in the other areas of his life.
The most important thing Clay has learned while playing baseball is that if you want to be good, you simply have to put in the reps or you will not succeed.
Clay’s favorite professional baseball player is Fransisco Lindor because he started from nothing and built his way up through lots of adversity, learning how to speak our language and then finally becoming a Major League player.
Clay stated that when it comes to the coronavirus he is trying to be cautious and not panic. He tries to stay positive about the whole thing and just live his life.
The one thing Clay has taken away from this whole thing is to never take things for granted and to always accept whatever is thrown at you.
