This article originally appeared in the April 9, 2020 Custer County Chief
Madison Neely is a senior at Broken Bow. Madison competes in track in the spring.
Madison’s goal this season was to letter and qualify for state. To stay in shape she has been taking walks with her family and going on runs by herself.
When asked what her most memorable accomplishment has been in her high school athletic career, Madison stated that it was having the opportunity to play volleyball in the state tournament this past season.
One thing that Madison has learned from her track coach is that he has taught her to never give up when you are struggling.
Madison is washing her hand often, only going to the store to get essentials and practicing social distancing to do her part in combating the coronavirus.
This whole situation has helped Madison learn to not lose sight of her goals during frustrating times.
