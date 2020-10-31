Sandhills-Thedford moves on in the Class D2 high school football playoffs after another convincing win at home, this time over 8-2 Loomis 60-16. The Knights move on in the playoffs to take on Pleasanton who they just beat back on Oct.16 77-24. Here is a look at how other area teams did:
D2
BDS 50, Ansley-Litcfield 28
D1
Stanton 56, Arcadia-Loup City 14
D6
Paxton 44, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38 OT
For full game stories on the teams check out the Nov.5 edition of the Custer County Chief paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.