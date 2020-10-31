Al vs BDS

Hunter Arehart with a catch and run down the sideline vs D2 No.1 BDS in the second round of the D2 playoffs on Oct.30 in Ansley. The Spartans put a valiant fight, but in the end came up a little short on the scoreboard.

Sandhills-Thedford moves on in the Class D2 high school football playoffs after another convincing win at home, this time over 8-2 Loomis 60-16. The Knights move on in the playoffs to take on Pleasanton who they just beat back on Oct.16 77-24. Here is a look at how other area teams did:

D2

BDS 50, Ansley-Litcfield 28

D1

Stanton 56, Arcadia-Loup City 14

D6

Paxton 44, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38 OT

For full game stories on the teams check out the Nov.5 edition of the Custer County Chief paper.

