S/T Wrestling

The Sandhills/Thedford wrestlers competed in the Southern Valley Invite Dec. 13. There were 20 teams in all that competed.

Sedgwick County/Fleming were imvite champions with 178.5 points with Axtell as runner up with 175.5 points. Sandhills/Thedford finished the day 11th with 85 points.

    Following are the results:

120

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Isaiah Martinez of Sedgwick County/Fleming

    •    2nd Place - Mason Kuszak of Centura

    •    3rd Place - Tristan White of Arapahoe

    •    4th Place - Kaleb Christofferson of Hitchcock County

    •    5th Place - John Brodrick of South Central Unified

    •    6th Place - Chet Fisher of Southern Valley

    •    7th Place - Gavin Losey of Hitchcock County

    •    8th Place - Michael Edgar of Alma

    •    9th Place - Miles Goss of Norton Community

    •    10th Place - Derian Musquiz of Norton Community

    •    11th Place - Kamreyn bonini of Medicine Valley

    •    12th Place - Heath Simmons of Norton Community

1st Place Match

    •    Isaiah Martinez (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 5-0, Sr. over Mason Kuszak (Centura) 6-4, So. (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match

    •    Tristan White (Arapahoe) 4-1, So. over Kaleb Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 7-4, So. (Fall 2:06)

5th Place Match

    •    John Brodrick (South Central Unified) 10-2, So. over Chet Fisher (Southern Valley) 6-7, Jr. (Dec 7-5)

7th Place Match

    •    Gavin Losey (Hitchcock County) 4-8, Fr. over Michael Edgar (Alma) 3-8, Sr. (Dec 9-4)

126

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Kellan Brown of Loomis-Bertrand

    •    2nd Place - Tobey Turman of South Central Unified

    •    3rd Place - McClain Adams of Centura

    •    4th Place - Jack McArthur of Hitchcock County

    •    5th Place - Cauy Preitauer of Southern Valley

    •    6th Place - Austin Riley of Axtell

    •    7th Place - Caden Trew of Red Cloud-Blue Hill

    •    8th Place - Lilly Gomez of Red Cloud-Blue Hill

    •    9th Place - Logan Edson of Sedgwick County/Fleming

    •    10th Place - Kristaps Drunka of Alma

    •    11th Place - Jesse Puyot of South Central Unified

1st Place Match

    •    Kellan Brown (Loomis-Bertrand) 10-3, Fr. over Tobey Turman (South Central Unified) 9-2, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

    •    McClain Adams (Centura) 8-3, So. over Jack McArthur (Hitchcock County) 8-4, Fr. (Fall 4:05)

5th Place Match

    •    Cauy Preitauer (Southern Valley) 4-6, Fr. over Austin Riley (Axtell) 4-8, Fr. (Dec 5-4)

7th Place Match

    •    Caden Trew (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 3-7, Fr. over Lilly Gomez (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 1-9, So. (Fall 2:12)

132

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Samuel Foster of Sutherland

    •    2nd Place - Hayden Burr of Sedgwick County/Fleming

    •    3rd Place - Cody Lambert of Southern Valley

    •    4th Place - Ashton Downey of Arapahoe

    •    5th Place - Quinn Bertrand of Axtell

    •    6th Place - Drew Withington of Atwood-Rawlins County

    •    7th Place - Gavin Anderson of Centura

    •    8th Place - Tyler Scheuneman of Franklin

    •    9th Place - Kolyn Gaston of Hitchcock County

    •    10th Place - Clayton Sumner of Norton Community

    •    11th Place - James Dubbs of Alma

    •    12th Place - Nathan Braddy of Wilcox-Hildreth

1st Place Match

    •    Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 12-0, So. over Hayden Burr (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 8-2, So. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

    •    Cody Lambert (Southern Valley) 9-4, Sr. over Ashton Downey (Arapahoe) 4-7, So. (Fall 0:55)

5th Place Match

    •    Quinn Bertrand (Axtell) 10-2, So. over Drew Withington (Atwood-Rawlins County) 2-3, . (Dec 4-2)

7th Place Match

    •    Gavin Anderson (Centura) 3-6, So. over Tyler Scheuneman (Franklin) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 1:19)

145

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Joseph French of Axtell

    •    2nd Place - Jaden Henderson of Medicine Valley

    •    3rd Place - Jack Sokol of Centura

    •    4th Place - Bryan Bagby of Sedgwick County/Fleming

    •    5th Place - Dominik Roberts of Arapahoe

    •    6th Place - Kyle Johnson of Alma

    •    7th Place - Fletcher Pollard of Sandhills/Thedford

    •    8th Place - Brice Vitosh of Chase County

    •    9th Place - Riley Lambrecht of Red Cloud-Blue Hill

    •    10th Place - Mason Noel of Southern Valley

    •    11th Place - Zackary Barrett of Wauneta-Palisade

    •    12th Place - Bruce Zogg of Sutherland

1st Place Match

    •    Joseph French (Axtell) 11-0, Jr. over Jaden Henderson (Medicine Valley) 12-2, Jr. (Fall 1:36)

3rd Place Match

    •    Jack Sokol (Centura) 6-4, Jr. over Bryan Bagby (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 5-4, Fr. (Fall 2:51)

5th Place Match

    •    Dominik Roberts (Arapahoe) 7-5, So. over Kyle Johnson (Alma) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 2:50)

7th Place Match

    •    Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills/Thedford) 2-5, So. over Brice Vitosh (Chase County) 1-8, So. (Dec 4-2)

152

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Wyatt Jenkins of Arapahoe

    •    2nd Place - Lane Lieb of Wilcox-Hildreth

    •    3rd Place - Joshua Popp of Atwood-Rawlins County

    •    4th Place - Barett Haussermann of Franklin

    •    5th Place - Charels Barnes of Chase County

    •    6th Place - Tyson Glennenmeier of Norton Community

    •    7th Place - James Pazdernik of Loomis-Bertrand

    •    8th Place - Ethan Devlin of South Central Unified

    •    9th Place - Cody Duffy of Chase County

    •    10th Place - Carson Grossnicklaus of Southern Valley

    •    11th Place - Corbin Lewellyn of South Central Unified

    •    12th Place - Braydn Gray of Medicine Valley

1st Place Match

    •    Wyatt Jenkins (Arapahoe) 10-1, So. over Lane Lieb (Wilcox-Hildreth) 8-2, Jr. (Fall 3:41)

3rd Place Match

    •    Joshua Popp (Atwood-Rawlins County) 7-3, . over Barett Haussermann (Franklin) 4-4, So. (Fall 3:40)

5th Place Match

    •    Charels Barnes (Chase County) 6-7, So. over Tyson Glennenmeier (Norton Community) 4-6, Sr. (Dec 10-4)

7th Place Match

    •    James Pazdernik (Loomis-Bertrand) 3-7, Fr. over Ethan Devlin (South Central Unified) 3-12, Fr. (M. For.)

170

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Reece Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford

    •    2nd Place - Jon Olson of Axtell

    •    3rd Place - Gavin White of Sutherland

    •    4th Place - Hunter Steinbach of South Central Unified

    •    5th Place - Trevor Young of Wilcox-Hildreth

    •    6th Place - Jefferson Otter of Norton Community

    •    7th Place - Reece Payne of Red Cloud-Blue Hill

    •    8th Place - josh gage of Medicine Valley

    •    9th Place - Logan Knaus of Wilcox-Hildreth

    •    10th Place - Elliott Fletcher of Alma

    •    11th Place - Aurora Griebel of Chase County

    •    12th Place - Cooner Finley of Atwood-Rawlins County

1st Place Match

    •    Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 8-1, So. over Jon Olson (Axtell) 10-2, So. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

    •    Gavin White (Sutherland) 10-4, So. over Hunter Steinbach (South Central Unified) 9-6, Sr. (Fall 1:55)

5th Place Match

    •    Trevor Young (Wilcox-Hildreth) 6-4, Sr. over Jefferson Otter (Norton Community) 2-4, Fr. (Fall 0:50)

7th Place Match

    •    Reece Payne (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 2-8, Fr. over josh gage (Medicine Valley) 5-8, Fr. (Dec 9-7)

195

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Fabian Lopez of Sedgwick County/Fleming

    •    2nd Place - Cyrus Green of Atwood-Rawlins County

    •    3rd Place - James Hargett of Southern Valley

    •    4th Place - Skyler Warburton of Arapahoe

    •    5th Place - Reed McFadden of Sandhills/Thedford

    •    6th Place - Joseph Kahrs of Franklin

    •    7th Place - Robert Richmond of Wilcox-Hildreth

    •    8th Place - Ashton Hawkins of Axtell

    •    9th Place - Drake Mues of Hitchcock County

    •    10th Place - Brandt Hagen of Norton Community

    •    11th Place - Aspen Henderson of Medicine Valley

1st Place Match

    •    Fabian Lopez (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 5-0, Jr. over Cyrus Green (Atwood-Rawlins County) 7-3, . (Fall 4:25)

3rd Place Match

    •    James Hargett (Southern Valley) 9-3, Sr. over Skyler Warburton (Arapahoe) 8-3, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

    •    Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 3-2, Jr. over Joseph Kahrs (Franklin) 4-4, Jr. (Fall 4:51)

7th Place Match

    •    Robert Richmond (Wilcox-Hildreth) 2-3, So. over Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 3-8, Fr. (Dec 7-5)

106

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Trevin Edwards of Loomis-Bertrand

    •    2nd Place - Jack Bornhoft of Sedgwick County/Fleming

    •    3rd Place - Carter Brandyberry of Alma

    •    4th Place - Blake Devitt of Hitchcock County

    •    5th Place - Arturo Miscles of Chase County

    •    6th Place - Brayten Ogier of Alma

Round 1

    •    Trevin Edwards (Loomis-Bertrand) 11-1, Jr. over Brayten Ogier (Alma) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 0:24)

    •    Jack Bornhoft (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 6-3, Fr. over Carter Brandyberry (Alma) 7-3, Fr. (Dec 5-4)

    •    Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 3-8, Fr. over Arturo Miscles (Chase County) 2-5, So. (Fall 1:39)

Round 2

    •    Trevin Edwards (Loomis-Bertrand) 11-1, Jr. over Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 3-8, Fr. (Fall 1:38)

    •    Carter Brandyberry (Alma) 7-3, Fr. over Arturo Miscles (Chase County) 2-5, So. (Fall 1:31)

    •    Jack Bornhoft (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 6-3, Fr. over Brayten Ogier (Alma) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 0:45)

Round 3

    •    Trevin Edwards (Loomis-Bertrand) 11-1, Jr. over Arturo Miscles (Chase County) 2-5, So. (Fall 0:46)

    •    Carter Brandyberry (Alma) 7-3, Fr. over Brayten Ogier (Alma) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 1:30)

    •    Jack Bornhoft (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 6-3, Fr. over Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 3-8, Fr. (Dec 7-1)

Round 4

    •    Trevin Edwards (Loomis-Bertrand) 11-1, Jr. over Jack Bornhoft (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 6-3, Fr. (Fall 0:48)

    •    Carter Brandyberry (Alma) 7-3, Fr. over Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 3-8, Fr. (Fall 3:37)

    •    Arturo Miscles (Chase County) 2-5, So. over Brayten Ogier (Alma) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 3:18)

Round 5

    •    Trevin Edwards (Loomis-Bertrand) 11-1, Jr. over Carter Brandyberry (Alma) 7-3, Fr. (Fall 0:50)

    •    Jack Bornhoft (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 6-3, Fr. over Arturo Miscles (Chase County) 2-5, So. (Fall 1:29)

    •    Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 3-8, Fr. over Brayten Ogier (Alma) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 1:48)

113

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Marco Martinez of Sedgwick County/Fleming

    •    2nd Place - Jacob Fox of Axtell

    •    3rd Place - Bryan Conn of Arapahoe

    •    4th Place - Jeremiah Arndt of Centura

    •    5th Place - Joseph Beason of Sedgwick County/Fleming

    •    6th Place - Dalton Deist of Atwood-Rawlins County

    •    7th Place - Hunter Batt of Southern Valley

1st Place Match

    •    Marco Martinez (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 9-0, Jr. over Jacob Fox (Axtell) 10-1, So. (MD 12-4)

3rd Place Match

    •    Bryan Conn (Arapahoe) 7-4, So. over Jeremiah Arndt (Centura) 7-5, Jr. (Fall 4:01)

5th Place Match

    •    Joseph Beason (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 3-4, Fr. over Dalton Deist (Atwood-Rawlins County) 2-3, . (Fall 3:36)

7th Place Match

    •    Hunter Batt (Southern Valley) 2-7, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

138

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Dustin Klingsporn of Axtell

    •    2nd Place - Jon Peterka of Sutherland

    •    3rd Place - Kenyan Biesecker of Chase County

    •    4th Place - Trevor Brown of Southern Valley

    •    5th Place - Hunter Miner of Wauneta-Palisade

    •    6th Place - Kenneth Meick of Atwood-Rawlins County

    •    7th Place - Shane Sieja of Arapahoe

    •    8th Place - Zach Halbert of Alma

    •    9th Place - John Kenney of Loomis-Bertrand

    •    10th Place - Kevin Lopez of Sedgwick County/Fleming

    •    11th Place - Tanner O`Brien of Hitchcock County

    •    12th Place - Tucker Stevens of South Central Unified

    •    13th Place - Noah Melgoza of Centura

    •    14th Place - Colby Menagh of Norton Community

1st Place Match

    •    Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 12-0, Sr. over Jon Peterka (Sutherland) 11-1, So. (MD 15-3)

3rd Place Match

    •    Kenyan Biesecker (Chase County) 10-7, Jr. over Trevor Brown (Southern Valley) 6-6, So. (Fall 0:49)

5th Place Match

    •    Hunter Miner (Wauneta-Palisade) 7-2, So. over Kenneth Meick (Atwood-Rawlins County) 6-2, . (Fall 4:39)

7th Place Match

    •    Shane Sieja (Arapahoe) 3-2, Jr. over Zach Halbert (Alma) 6-7, Jr. (SV-1 16-11)

9th Place Match

    •    John Kenney (Loomis-Bertrand) 9-3, Jr. over Kevin Lopez (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 4-4, Fr. (Dec 10-7)

11th Place Match

    •    Tanner O`Brien (Hitchcock County) 7-7, Fr. over Tucker Stevens (South Central Unified) 5-10, So. (Dec 4-1)

13th Place Match

    •    Noah Melgoza (Centura) 2-3, Fr. over Colby Menagh (Norton Community) 3-7, Fr. (Fall 0:53)

15th Place Match

    •    () , . over () , . (Bye)

132-138 JV

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Josh Lockwood of Sedgwick County/Fleming

    •    2nd Place - Cole Broeker of Southern Valley

    •    3rd Place - Sean Heaton of South Central Unified

    •    4th Place - Zurab Gogenia of Arapahoe

    •    5th Place - Brodey Frederick of Sutherland

    •    6th Place - Hailey Izzarelli of Norton Community

    •    7th Place - Keirsten Colton of Chase County

1st Place Match

    •    Josh Lockwood (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 8-0, Fr. over Cole Broeker (Southern Valley) 5-5, Fr. (Fall 3:24)

3rd Place Match

    •    Sean Heaton (South Central Unified) 8-7, Fr. over Zurab Gogenia (Arapahoe) 3-7, Sr. (Fall 4:09)

5th Place Match

    •    Brodey Frederick (Sutherland) 3-8, Fr. over Hailey Izzarelli (Norton Community) 5-4, So. (Fall 0:56)

7th Place Match

    •    Keirsten Colton (Chase County) 1-6, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

145JV

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Klayton Niles of Red Cloud-Blue Hill

    •    2nd Place - Noah Bodirsky of Centura

    •    3rd Place - Eli Whipple of Arapahoe

    •    4th Place - Andrew Merritt of Centura

    •    5th Place - Tennille Warembourg of Wauneta-Palisade

Round 1

    •    Klayton Niles (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 4-4, Fr. over Tennille Warembourg (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 1:36)

    •    Noah Bodirsky (Centura) 3-1, Fr. over Andrew Merritt (Centura) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 1:22)

Round 2

    •    Eli Whipple (Arapahoe) 3-4, Fr. over Andrew Merritt (Centura) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 3:42)

    •    Klayton Niles (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 4-4, Fr. over Noah Bodirsky (Centura) 3-1, Fr. (Fall 1:23)

Round 3

    •    Noah Bodirsky (Centura) 3-1, Fr. over Eli Whipple (Arapahoe) 3-4, Fr. (Fall 5:28)

    •    Andrew Merritt (Centura) 1-3, Jr. over Tennille Warembourg (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-6, Fr. (Dec 5-4)

Round 4

    •    Eli Whipple (Arapahoe) 3-4, Fr. over Tennille Warembourg (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 3:47)

    •    Klayton Niles (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 4-4, Fr. over Andrew Merritt (Centura) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 0:34)

Round 5

    •    Klayton Niles (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 4-4, Fr. over Eli Whipple (Arapahoe) 3-4, Fr. (Fall 1:44)

    •    Noah Bodirsky (Centura) 3-1, Fr. over Tennille Warembourg (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:34)

160

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Kendrick Woody of Atwood-Rawlins County

    •    2nd Place - Riley Goss of Norton Community

    •    3rd Place - Keegan Shuler of Hitchcock County

    •    4th Place - Skyler Grossnicklaus of Southern Valley

    •    5th Place - Jordan Smith of Arapahoe

    •    6th Place - Dawson Mollender of Chase County

    •    7th Place - Alex Wilbur of Franklin

    •    8th Place - Justice Wissmann of Loomis-Bertrand

    •    9th Place - Colton Bower of Franklin

    •    10th Place - Austin Christian of Alma

    •    11th Place - Alex Alcala of Sedgwick County/Fleming

    •    12th Place - Lunna Hottovy of Medicine Valley

    •    13th Place - Jessica Gage of Medicine Valley

1st Place Match

    •    Kendrick Woody (Atwood-Rawlins County) 8-1, . over Riley Goss (Norton Community) 9-1, Jr. (Fall 3:55)

3rd Place Match

    •    Keegan Shuler (Hitchcock County) 11-3, Fr. over Skyler Grossnicklaus (Southern Valley) 9-6, Sr. (Fall 2:02)

5th Place Match

    •    Jordan Smith (Arapahoe) 10-3, Jr. over Dawson Mollender (Chase County) 5-5, Fr. (Fall 1:50)

7th Place Match

    •    Alex Wilbur (Franklin) 3-4, Jr. over Justice Wissmann (Loomis-Bertrand) 3-7, Fr. (SV-1 8-6)

9th Place Match

    •    Colton Bower (Franklin) 4-4, So. over Austin Christian (Alma) 6-9, Jr. (Fall 1:18)

11th Place Match

    •    Alex Alcala (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 3-5, So. over Lunna Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 0:27)

13th Place Match

    •    Jessica Gage (Medicine Valley) 2-10, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

15th Place Match

    •    () , . over () , . (Bye)

182

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Trevor Peterson of Chase County

    •    2nd Place - Daylan Russell of Alma

    •    3rd Place - Alex Auker of Norton Community

    •    4th Place - Joel Abramson of Loomis-Bertrand

    •    5th Place - Bryan Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford

    •    6th Place - Kaleb Senff of Axtell

    •    7th Place - Kaden Cole of Medicine Valley

    •    8th Place - Cody Holmes of Wauneta-Palisade

    •    9th Place - Mason McCoy of Atwood-Rawlins County

    •    10th Place - Ashton Bearley of Atwood-Rawlins County

    •    11th Place - Trey Perkins of Franklin

    •    12th Place - Alaczander Farr of Wilcox-Hildreth

    •    13th Place - Koltar Rahn of Wauneta-Palisade

1st Place Match

    •    Trevor Peterson (Chase County) 13-1, Sr. over Daylan Russell (Alma) 12-1, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

    •    Alex Auker (Norton Community) 4-1, Sr. over Joel Abramson (Loomis-Bertrand) 9-4, Jr. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

    •    Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 4-1, Sr. over Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 5-5, Jr. (Fall 0:32)

7th Place Match

    •    Kaden Cole (Medicine Valley) 9-4, Jr. over Cody Holmes (Wauneta-Palisade) 4-5, So. (Fall 0:11)

9th Place Match

    •    Mason McCoy (Atwood-Rawlins County) 5-4, . over Ashton Bearley (Atwood-Rawlins County) 2-3, So. (Dec 8-4)

11th Place Match

    •    Trey Perkins (Franklin) 2-5, So. over Alaczander Farr (Wilcox-Hildreth) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 0:19)

13th Place Match

    •    Koltar Rahn (Wauneta-Palisade) 3-5, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

15th Place Match

    •    () , . over () , . (Bye)

220

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Corbin Hoit of Red Cloud-Blue Hill

    •    2nd Place - Bryson Warner of Southern Valley

    •    3rd Place - Thomas Kirby of Axtell

    •    4th Place - Omar Sanchez of Atwood-Rawlins County

    •    5th Place - Gabe Pettit of Franklin

    •    6th Place - Zack Schleeman of Medicine Valley

    •    7th Place - Derek Sander of Arapahoe

1st Place Match

    •    Corbin Hoit (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 7-2, Jr. over Bryson Warner (Southern Valley) 7-5, So. (Fall 2:23)

3rd Place Match

    •    Thomas Kirby (Axtell) 7-2, Sr. over Omar Sanchez (Atwood-Rawlins County) 5-3, . (Fall 2:55)

5th Place Match

    •    Gabe Pettit (Franklin) 2-5, Jr. over Zack Schleeman (Medicine Valley) 3-5, Fr. (Fall 4:17)

7th Place Match

    •    Derek Sander (Arapahoe) 3-7, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

285

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Levi Kerner of Arapahoe

    •    2nd Place - Brayton Branic of Sandhills/Thedford

    •    3rd Place - Remington Hodges of Hitchcock County

    •    4th Place - JayDee Durkee of Franklin

    •    5th Place - Cameron Meyers of Arapahoe

    •    6th Place - Cole Hamilton of Wauneta-Palisade

    •    7th Place - JT Clapp of Alma

    •    8th Place - Alex Booe of Loomis-Bertrand

    •    9th Place - Lane Wenninghoff of Franklin

    •    10th Place - Brody Fischer of Red Cloud-Blue Hill

    •    11th Place - Braeden Hottovy of Medicine Valley

    •    12th Place - Brodi Moss of Wilcox-Hildreth

    •    13th Place - Owen Jackson of Alma

    •    14th Place - Clayton Baxter of Hitchcock County

1st Place Match

    •    Levi Kerner (Arapahoe) 12-1, So. over Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 7-2, Jr. (Fall 1:26)

3rd Place Match

    •    Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 11-2, Sr. over JayDee Durkee (Franklin) 3-4, Sr. (Fall 3:47)

5th Place Match

    •    Cameron Meyers (Arapahoe) 5-3, So. over Cole Hamilton (Wauneta-Palisade) 3-4, So. (Fall 2:13)

7th Place Match

    •    JT Clapp (Alma) 5-4, Fr. over Alex Booe (Loomis-Bertrand) 5-7, Sr. (Fall 0:40)

9th Place Match

    •    Lane Wenninghoff (Franklin) 5-4, Sr. over Brody Fischer (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 3-7, So. (Fall 1:33)

11th Place Match

    •    Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 3-8, Jr. over Brodi Moss (Wilcox-Hildreth) 1-8, Fr. (Fall 2:37)

13th Place Match

    •    Owen Jackson (Alma) 5-9, Jr. over Clayton Baxter (Hitchcock County) 2-9, So. (Fall 1:41)

Recommended for you