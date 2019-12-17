The Sandhills/Thedford wrestlers competed in the Southern Valley Invite Dec. 13. There were 20 teams in all that competed.
Sedgwick County/Fleming were imvite champions with 178.5 points with Axtell as runner up with 175.5 points. Sandhills/Thedford finished the day 11th with 85 points.
Following are the results:
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Isaiah Martinez of Sedgwick County/Fleming
• 2nd Place - Mason Kuszak of Centura
• 3rd Place - Tristan White of Arapahoe
• 4th Place - Kaleb Christofferson of Hitchcock County
• 5th Place - John Brodrick of South Central Unified
• 6th Place - Chet Fisher of Southern Valley
• 7th Place - Gavin Losey of Hitchcock County
• 8th Place - Michael Edgar of Alma
• 9th Place - Miles Goss of Norton Community
• 10th Place - Derian Musquiz of Norton Community
• 11th Place - Kamreyn bonini of Medicine Valley
• 12th Place - Heath Simmons of Norton Community
1st Place Match
• Isaiah Martinez (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 5-0, Sr. over Mason Kuszak (Centura) 6-4, So. (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match
• Tristan White (Arapahoe) 4-1, So. over Kaleb Christofferson (Hitchcock County) 7-4, So. (Fall 2:06)
5th Place Match
• John Brodrick (South Central Unified) 10-2, So. over Chet Fisher (Southern Valley) 6-7, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
7th Place Match
• Gavin Losey (Hitchcock County) 4-8, Fr. over Michael Edgar (Alma) 3-8, Sr. (Dec 9-4)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Kellan Brown of Loomis-Bertrand
• 2nd Place - Tobey Turman of South Central Unified
• 3rd Place - McClain Adams of Centura
• 4th Place - Jack McArthur of Hitchcock County
• 5th Place - Cauy Preitauer of Southern Valley
• 6th Place - Austin Riley of Axtell
• 7th Place - Caden Trew of Red Cloud-Blue Hill
• 8th Place - Lilly Gomez of Red Cloud-Blue Hill
• 9th Place - Logan Edson of Sedgwick County/Fleming
• 10th Place - Kristaps Drunka of Alma
• 11th Place - Jesse Puyot of South Central Unified
1st Place Match
• Kellan Brown (Loomis-Bertrand) 10-3, Fr. over Tobey Turman (South Central Unified) 9-2, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
• McClain Adams (Centura) 8-3, So. over Jack McArthur (Hitchcock County) 8-4, Fr. (Fall 4:05)
5th Place Match
• Cauy Preitauer (Southern Valley) 4-6, Fr. over Austin Riley (Axtell) 4-8, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
7th Place Match
• Caden Trew (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 3-7, Fr. over Lilly Gomez (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 1-9, So. (Fall 2:12)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Samuel Foster of Sutherland
• 2nd Place - Hayden Burr of Sedgwick County/Fleming
• 3rd Place - Cody Lambert of Southern Valley
• 4th Place - Ashton Downey of Arapahoe
• 5th Place - Quinn Bertrand of Axtell
• 6th Place - Drew Withington of Atwood-Rawlins County
• 7th Place - Gavin Anderson of Centura
• 8th Place - Tyler Scheuneman of Franklin
• 9th Place - Kolyn Gaston of Hitchcock County
• 10th Place - Clayton Sumner of Norton Community
• 11th Place - James Dubbs of Alma
• 12th Place - Nathan Braddy of Wilcox-Hildreth
1st Place Match
• Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 12-0, So. over Hayden Burr (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 8-2, So. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
• Cody Lambert (Southern Valley) 9-4, Sr. over Ashton Downey (Arapahoe) 4-7, So. (Fall 0:55)
5th Place Match
• Quinn Bertrand (Axtell) 10-2, So. over Drew Withington (Atwood-Rawlins County) 2-3, . (Dec 4-2)
7th Place Match
• Gavin Anderson (Centura) 3-6, So. over Tyler Scheuneman (Franklin) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 1:19)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Joseph French of Axtell
• 2nd Place - Jaden Henderson of Medicine Valley
• 3rd Place - Jack Sokol of Centura
• 4th Place - Bryan Bagby of Sedgwick County/Fleming
• 5th Place - Dominik Roberts of Arapahoe
• 6th Place - Kyle Johnson of Alma
• 7th Place - Fletcher Pollard of Sandhills/Thedford
• 8th Place - Brice Vitosh of Chase County
• 9th Place - Riley Lambrecht of Red Cloud-Blue Hill
• 10th Place - Mason Noel of Southern Valley
• 11th Place - Zackary Barrett of Wauneta-Palisade
• 12th Place - Bruce Zogg of Sutherland
1st Place Match
• Joseph French (Axtell) 11-0, Jr. over Jaden Henderson (Medicine Valley) 12-2, Jr. (Fall 1:36)
3rd Place Match
• Jack Sokol (Centura) 6-4, Jr. over Bryan Bagby (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 5-4, Fr. (Fall 2:51)
5th Place Match
• Dominik Roberts (Arapahoe) 7-5, So. over Kyle Johnson (Alma) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 2:50)
7th Place Match
• Fletcher Pollard (Sandhills/Thedford) 2-5, So. over Brice Vitosh (Chase County) 1-8, So. (Dec 4-2)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Wyatt Jenkins of Arapahoe
• 2nd Place - Lane Lieb of Wilcox-Hildreth
• 3rd Place - Joshua Popp of Atwood-Rawlins County
• 4th Place - Barett Haussermann of Franklin
• 5th Place - Charels Barnes of Chase County
• 6th Place - Tyson Glennenmeier of Norton Community
• 7th Place - James Pazdernik of Loomis-Bertrand
• 8th Place - Ethan Devlin of South Central Unified
• 9th Place - Cody Duffy of Chase County
• 10th Place - Carson Grossnicklaus of Southern Valley
• 11th Place - Corbin Lewellyn of South Central Unified
• 12th Place - Braydn Gray of Medicine Valley
1st Place Match
• Wyatt Jenkins (Arapahoe) 10-1, So. over Lane Lieb (Wilcox-Hildreth) 8-2, Jr. (Fall 3:41)
3rd Place Match
• Joshua Popp (Atwood-Rawlins County) 7-3, . over Barett Haussermann (Franklin) 4-4, So. (Fall 3:40)
5th Place Match
• Charels Barnes (Chase County) 6-7, So. over Tyson Glennenmeier (Norton Community) 4-6, Sr. (Dec 10-4)
7th Place Match
• James Pazdernik (Loomis-Bertrand) 3-7, Fr. over Ethan Devlin (South Central Unified) 3-12, Fr. (M. For.)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Reece Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford
• 2nd Place - Jon Olson of Axtell
• 3rd Place - Gavin White of Sutherland
• 4th Place - Hunter Steinbach of South Central Unified
• 5th Place - Trevor Young of Wilcox-Hildreth
• 6th Place - Jefferson Otter of Norton Community
• 7th Place - Reece Payne of Red Cloud-Blue Hill
• 8th Place - josh gage of Medicine Valley
• 9th Place - Logan Knaus of Wilcox-Hildreth
• 10th Place - Elliott Fletcher of Alma
• 11th Place - Aurora Griebel of Chase County
• 12th Place - Cooner Finley of Atwood-Rawlins County
1st Place Match
• Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 8-1, So. over Jon Olson (Axtell) 10-2, So. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
• Gavin White (Sutherland) 10-4, So. over Hunter Steinbach (South Central Unified) 9-6, Sr. (Fall 1:55)
5th Place Match
• Trevor Young (Wilcox-Hildreth) 6-4, Sr. over Jefferson Otter (Norton Community) 2-4, Fr. (Fall 0:50)
7th Place Match
• Reece Payne (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 2-8, Fr. over josh gage (Medicine Valley) 5-8, Fr. (Dec 9-7)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Fabian Lopez of Sedgwick County/Fleming
• 2nd Place - Cyrus Green of Atwood-Rawlins County
• 3rd Place - James Hargett of Southern Valley
• 4th Place - Skyler Warburton of Arapahoe
• 5th Place - Reed McFadden of Sandhills/Thedford
• 6th Place - Joseph Kahrs of Franklin
• 7th Place - Robert Richmond of Wilcox-Hildreth
• 8th Place - Ashton Hawkins of Axtell
• 9th Place - Drake Mues of Hitchcock County
• 10th Place - Brandt Hagen of Norton Community
• 11th Place - Aspen Henderson of Medicine Valley
1st Place Match
• Fabian Lopez (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 5-0, Jr. over Cyrus Green (Atwood-Rawlins County) 7-3, . (Fall 4:25)
3rd Place Match
• James Hargett (Southern Valley) 9-3, Sr. over Skyler Warburton (Arapahoe) 8-3, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
• Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 3-2, Jr. over Joseph Kahrs (Franklin) 4-4, Jr. (Fall 4:51)
7th Place Match
• Robert Richmond (Wilcox-Hildreth) 2-3, So. over Ashton Hawkins (Axtell) 3-8, Fr. (Dec 7-5)
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Trevin Edwards of Loomis-Bertrand
• 2nd Place - Jack Bornhoft of Sedgwick County/Fleming
• 3rd Place - Carter Brandyberry of Alma
• 4th Place - Blake Devitt of Hitchcock County
• 5th Place - Arturo Miscles of Chase County
• 6th Place - Brayten Ogier of Alma
Round 1
• Trevin Edwards (Loomis-Bertrand) 11-1, Jr. over Brayten Ogier (Alma) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 0:24)
• Jack Bornhoft (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 6-3, Fr. over Carter Brandyberry (Alma) 7-3, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
• Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 3-8, Fr. over Arturo Miscles (Chase County) 2-5, So. (Fall 1:39)
Round 2
• Trevin Edwards (Loomis-Bertrand) 11-1, Jr. over Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 3-8, Fr. (Fall 1:38)
• Carter Brandyberry (Alma) 7-3, Fr. over Arturo Miscles (Chase County) 2-5, So. (Fall 1:31)
• Jack Bornhoft (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 6-3, Fr. over Brayten Ogier (Alma) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 0:45)
Round 3
• Trevin Edwards (Loomis-Bertrand) 11-1, Jr. over Arturo Miscles (Chase County) 2-5, So. (Fall 0:46)
• Carter Brandyberry (Alma) 7-3, Fr. over Brayten Ogier (Alma) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 1:30)
• Jack Bornhoft (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 6-3, Fr. over Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 3-8, Fr. (Dec 7-1)
Round 4
• Trevin Edwards (Loomis-Bertrand) 11-1, Jr. over Jack Bornhoft (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 6-3, Fr. (Fall 0:48)
• Carter Brandyberry (Alma) 7-3, Fr. over Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 3-8, Fr. (Fall 3:37)
• Arturo Miscles (Chase County) 2-5, So. over Brayten Ogier (Alma) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 3:18)
Round 5
• Trevin Edwards (Loomis-Bertrand) 11-1, Jr. over Carter Brandyberry (Alma) 7-3, Fr. (Fall 0:50)
• Jack Bornhoft (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 6-3, Fr. over Arturo Miscles (Chase County) 2-5, So. (Fall 1:29)
• Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 3-8, Fr. over Brayten Ogier (Alma) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 1:48)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Marco Martinez of Sedgwick County/Fleming
• 2nd Place - Jacob Fox of Axtell
• 3rd Place - Bryan Conn of Arapahoe
• 4th Place - Jeremiah Arndt of Centura
• 5th Place - Joseph Beason of Sedgwick County/Fleming
• 6th Place - Dalton Deist of Atwood-Rawlins County
• 7th Place - Hunter Batt of Southern Valley
1st Place Match
• Marco Martinez (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 9-0, Jr. over Jacob Fox (Axtell) 10-1, So. (MD 12-4)
3rd Place Match
• Bryan Conn (Arapahoe) 7-4, So. over Jeremiah Arndt (Centura) 7-5, Jr. (Fall 4:01)
5th Place Match
• Joseph Beason (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 3-4, Fr. over Dalton Deist (Atwood-Rawlins County) 2-3, . (Fall 3:36)
7th Place Match
• Hunter Batt (Southern Valley) 2-7, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Dustin Klingsporn of Axtell
• 2nd Place - Jon Peterka of Sutherland
• 3rd Place - Kenyan Biesecker of Chase County
• 4th Place - Trevor Brown of Southern Valley
• 5th Place - Hunter Miner of Wauneta-Palisade
• 6th Place - Kenneth Meick of Atwood-Rawlins County
• 7th Place - Shane Sieja of Arapahoe
• 8th Place - Zach Halbert of Alma
• 9th Place - John Kenney of Loomis-Bertrand
• 10th Place - Kevin Lopez of Sedgwick County/Fleming
• 11th Place - Tanner O`Brien of Hitchcock County
• 12th Place - Tucker Stevens of South Central Unified
• 13th Place - Noah Melgoza of Centura
• 14th Place - Colby Menagh of Norton Community
1st Place Match
• Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 12-0, Sr. over Jon Peterka (Sutherland) 11-1, So. (MD 15-3)
3rd Place Match
• Kenyan Biesecker (Chase County) 10-7, Jr. over Trevor Brown (Southern Valley) 6-6, So. (Fall 0:49)
5th Place Match
• Hunter Miner (Wauneta-Palisade) 7-2, So. over Kenneth Meick (Atwood-Rawlins County) 6-2, . (Fall 4:39)
7th Place Match
• Shane Sieja (Arapahoe) 3-2, Jr. over Zach Halbert (Alma) 6-7, Jr. (SV-1 16-11)
9th Place Match
• John Kenney (Loomis-Bertrand) 9-3, Jr. over Kevin Lopez (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 4-4, Fr. (Dec 10-7)
11th Place Match
• Tanner O`Brien (Hitchcock County) 7-7, Fr. over Tucker Stevens (South Central Unified) 5-10, So. (Dec 4-1)
13th Place Match
• Noah Melgoza (Centura) 2-3, Fr. over Colby Menagh (Norton Community) 3-7, Fr. (Fall 0:53)
15th Place Match
• () , . over () , . (Bye)
132-138 JV
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Josh Lockwood of Sedgwick County/Fleming
• 2nd Place - Cole Broeker of Southern Valley
• 3rd Place - Sean Heaton of South Central Unified
• 4th Place - Zurab Gogenia of Arapahoe
• 5th Place - Brodey Frederick of Sutherland
• 6th Place - Hailey Izzarelli of Norton Community
• 7th Place - Keirsten Colton of Chase County
1st Place Match
• Josh Lockwood (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 8-0, Fr. over Cole Broeker (Southern Valley) 5-5, Fr. (Fall 3:24)
3rd Place Match
• Sean Heaton (South Central Unified) 8-7, Fr. over Zurab Gogenia (Arapahoe) 3-7, Sr. (Fall 4:09)
5th Place Match
• Brodey Frederick (Sutherland) 3-8, Fr. over Hailey Izzarelli (Norton Community) 5-4, So. (Fall 0:56)
7th Place Match
• Keirsten Colton (Chase County) 1-6, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
145JV
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Klayton Niles of Red Cloud-Blue Hill
• 2nd Place - Noah Bodirsky of Centura
• 3rd Place - Eli Whipple of Arapahoe
• 4th Place - Andrew Merritt of Centura
• 5th Place - Tennille Warembourg of Wauneta-Palisade
Round 1
• Klayton Niles (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 4-4, Fr. over Tennille Warembourg (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 1:36)
• Noah Bodirsky (Centura) 3-1, Fr. over Andrew Merritt (Centura) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 1:22)
Round 2
• Eli Whipple (Arapahoe) 3-4, Fr. over Andrew Merritt (Centura) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 3:42)
• Klayton Niles (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 4-4, Fr. over Noah Bodirsky (Centura) 3-1, Fr. (Fall 1:23)
Round 3
• Noah Bodirsky (Centura) 3-1, Fr. over Eli Whipple (Arapahoe) 3-4, Fr. (Fall 5:28)
• Andrew Merritt (Centura) 1-3, Jr. over Tennille Warembourg (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-6, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
Round 4
• Eli Whipple (Arapahoe) 3-4, Fr. over Tennille Warembourg (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 3:47)
• Klayton Niles (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 4-4, Fr. over Andrew Merritt (Centura) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 0:34)
Round 5
• Klayton Niles (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 4-4, Fr. over Eli Whipple (Arapahoe) 3-4, Fr. (Fall 1:44)
• Noah Bodirsky (Centura) 3-1, Fr. over Tennille Warembourg (Wauneta-Palisade) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:34)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Kendrick Woody of Atwood-Rawlins County
• 2nd Place - Riley Goss of Norton Community
• 3rd Place - Keegan Shuler of Hitchcock County
• 4th Place - Skyler Grossnicklaus of Southern Valley
• 5th Place - Jordan Smith of Arapahoe
• 6th Place - Dawson Mollender of Chase County
• 7th Place - Alex Wilbur of Franklin
• 8th Place - Justice Wissmann of Loomis-Bertrand
• 9th Place - Colton Bower of Franklin
• 10th Place - Austin Christian of Alma
• 11th Place - Alex Alcala of Sedgwick County/Fleming
• 12th Place - Lunna Hottovy of Medicine Valley
• 13th Place - Jessica Gage of Medicine Valley
1st Place Match
• Kendrick Woody (Atwood-Rawlins County) 8-1, . over Riley Goss (Norton Community) 9-1, Jr. (Fall 3:55)
3rd Place Match
• Keegan Shuler (Hitchcock County) 11-3, Fr. over Skyler Grossnicklaus (Southern Valley) 9-6, Sr. (Fall 2:02)
5th Place Match
• Jordan Smith (Arapahoe) 10-3, Jr. over Dawson Mollender (Chase County) 5-5, Fr. (Fall 1:50)
7th Place Match
• Alex Wilbur (Franklin) 3-4, Jr. over Justice Wissmann (Loomis-Bertrand) 3-7, Fr. (SV-1 8-6)
9th Place Match
• Colton Bower (Franklin) 4-4, So. over Austin Christian (Alma) 6-9, Jr. (Fall 1:18)
11th Place Match
• Alex Alcala (Sedgwick County/Fleming) 3-5, So. over Lunna Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 0:27)
13th Place Match
• Jessica Gage (Medicine Valley) 2-10, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
15th Place Match
• () , . over () , . (Bye)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Trevor Peterson of Chase County
• 2nd Place - Daylan Russell of Alma
• 3rd Place - Alex Auker of Norton Community
• 4th Place - Joel Abramson of Loomis-Bertrand
• 5th Place - Bryan Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford
• 6th Place - Kaleb Senff of Axtell
• 7th Place - Kaden Cole of Medicine Valley
• 8th Place - Cody Holmes of Wauneta-Palisade
• 9th Place - Mason McCoy of Atwood-Rawlins County
• 10th Place - Ashton Bearley of Atwood-Rawlins County
• 11th Place - Trey Perkins of Franklin
• 12th Place - Alaczander Farr of Wilcox-Hildreth
• 13th Place - Koltar Rahn of Wauneta-Palisade
1st Place Match
• Trevor Peterson (Chase County) 13-1, Sr. over Daylan Russell (Alma) 12-1, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
• Alex Auker (Norton Community) 4-1, Sr. over Joel Abramson (Loomis-Bertrand) 9-4, Jr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
• Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 4-1, Sr. over Kaleb Senff (Axtell) 5-5, Jr. (Fall 0:32)
7th Place Match
• Kaden Cole (Medicine Valley) 9-4, Jr. over Cody Holmes (Wauneta-Palisade) 4-5, So. (Fall 0:11)
9th Place Match
• Mason McCoy (Atwood-Rawlins County) 5-4, . over Ashton Bearley (Atwood-Rawlins County) 2-3, So. (Dec 8-4)
11th Place Match
• Trey Perkins (Franklin) 2-5, So. over Alaczander Farr (Wilcox-Hildreth) 1-4, Fr. (Fall 0:19)
13th Place Match
• Koltar Rahn (Wauneta-Palisade) 3-5, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
15th Place Match
• () , . over () , . (Bye)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Corbin Hoit of Red Cloud-Blue Hill
• 2nd Place - Bryson Warner of Southern Valley
• 3rd Place - Thomas Kirby of Axtell
• 4th Place - Omar Sanchez of Atwood-Rawlins County
• 5th Place - Gabe Pettit of Franklin
• 6th Place - Zack Schleeman of Medicine Valley
• 7th Place - Derek Sander of Arapahoe
1st Place Match
• Corbin Hoit (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 7-2, Jr. over Bryson Warner (Southern Valley) 7-5, So. (Fall 2:23)
3rd Place Match
• Thomas Kirby (Axtell) 7-2, Sr. over Omar Sanchez (Atwood-Rawlins County) 5-3, . (Fall 2:55)
5th Place Match
• Gabe Pettit (Franklin) 2-5, Jr. over Zack Schleeman (Medicine Valley) 3-5, Fr. (Fall 4:17)
7th Place Match
• Derek Sander (Arapahoe) 3-7, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Levi Kerner of Arapahoe
• 2nd Place - Brayton Branic of Sandhills/Thedford
• 3rd Place - Remington Hodges of Hitchcock County
• 4th Place - JayDee Durkee of Franklin
• 5th Place - Cameron Meyers of Arapahoe
• 6th Place - Cole Hamilton of Wauneta-Palisade
• 7th Place - JT Clapp of Alma
• 8th Place - Alex Booe of Loomis-Bertrand
• 9th Place - Lane Wenninghoff of Franklin
• 10th Place - Brody Fischer of Red Cloud-Blue Hill
• 11th Place - Braeden Hottovy of Medicine Valley
• 12th Place - Brodi Moss of Wilcox-Hildreth
• 13th Place - Owen Jackson of Alma
• 14th Place - Clayton Baxter of Hitchcock County
1st Place Match
• Levi Kerner (Arapahoe) 12-1, So. over Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 7-2, Jr. (Fall 1:26)
3rd Place Match
• Remington Hodges (Hitchcock County) 11-2, Sr. over JayDee Durkee (Franklin) 3-4, Sr. (Fall 3:47)
5th Place Match
• Cameron Meyers (Arapahoe) 5-3, So. over Cole Hamilton (Wauneta-Palisade) 3-4, So. (Fall 2:13)
7th Place Match
• JT Clapp (Alma) 5-4, Fr. over Alex Booe (Loomis-Bertrand) 5-7, Sr. (Fall 0:40)
9th Place Match
• Lane Wenninghoff (Franklin) 5-4, Sr. over Brody Fischer (Red Cloud-Blue Hill) 3-7, So. (Fall 1:33)
11th Place Match
• Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 3-8, Jr. over Brodi Moss (Wilcox-Hildreth) 1-8, Fr. (Fall 2:37)
13th Place Match
• Owen Jackson (Alma) 5-9, Jr. over Clayton Baxter (Hitchcock County) 2-9, So. (Fall 1:41)
