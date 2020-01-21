The Sandhills/Thedford wrestling team hosted it’s Knight Invite Saturday in Dunning.
There were 15 teams in all that competed. among those were five of our own local teams.
Mullen pulled out the championship by 1 point over Southeast with 132 points while Southeast settled for runner up with 131 points.
Anselmo-Merna finished the day in 5th place with 83 points, Twin Loup 6th with 74.5 points, Ansley/Litchfield 8th with 59 points and Sandhills/Thedford 9th with 57 points.
Following are the results of the invite.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Tristin Grooms of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Eli Paxton of Mullen
• 3rd Place - Grant Logsdon of Southeast
• 4th Place - Nolan Osborn of Twin Loup
1st Place Match
• Tristin Grooms (Mullen) 18-7, So. over Eli Paxton (Mullen) 25-3, Fr. (Fall 1:52)
3rd Place Match
• Grant Logsdon (Southeast) 14-9, So. over Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 27-9, So. (Dec 5-2)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Brock Blevins of Southeast
• 2nd Place - Ben Klemesrud of North Central
• 3rd Place - Creel Weber of Hemingford
• 4th Place - Jacob Corbett of Cambridge
• 5th Place - Stetson Matteson of Hyannis
• 6th Place - Aidan Gunderson of Cambridge
Round 1
• Brock Blevins (Southeast) 19-4, Jr. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 1-22, Fr. (Fall 0:21)
• Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 16-11, So. over Jacob Corbett (Cambridge) 13-11, Fr. (Fall 1:59)
• Creel Weber (Hemingford) 12-11, Fr. over Aidan Gunderson (Cambridge) 2-15, So. (Fall 0:39)
Round 2
• Brock Blevins (Southeast) 19-4, Jr. over Aidan Gunderson (Cambridge) 2-15, So. (Fall 0:40)
• Creel Weber (Hemingford) 12-11, Fr. over Jacob Corbett (Cambridge) 13-11, Fr. (Fall 5:31)
• Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 16-11, So. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 1-22, Fr. (Fall 0:58)
Round 3
• Brock Blevins (Southeast) 19-4, Jr. over Creel Weber (Hemingford) 12-11, Fr. (Fall 1:10)
• Jacob Corbett (Cambridge) 13-11, Fr. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 1-22, Fr. (Fall 0:48)
• Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 16-11, So. over Aidan Gunderson (Cambridge) 2-15, So. (Fall 1:04)
Round 4
• Brock Blevins (Southeast) 19-4, Jr. over Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 16-11, So. (Fall 4:19)
• Jacob Corbett (Cambridge) 13-11, Fr. over Aidan Gunderson (Cambridge) 2-15, So. (Fall 3:58)
• Creel Weber (Hemingford) 12-11, Fr. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 1-22, Fr. (Fall 0:29)
Round 5
• Brock Blevins (Southeast) 19-4, Jr. over Jacob Corbett (Cambridge) 13-11, Fr. (Fall 1:21)
• Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 16-11, So. over Creel Weber (Hemingford) 12-11, Fr. (Fall 2:31)
• Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 1-22, Fr. over Aidan Gunderson (Cambridge) 2-15, So. (Fall 3:48)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Cyrus Wells of Anselmo Merna
• 2nd Place - Teven Marshall of Mullen
• 3rd Place - Kaden Brothwell of Southeast
• 4th Place - Shane Horwart of Cambridge
1st Place Match
• Cyrus Wells (Anselmo Merna) 17-0, So. over Teven Marshall (Mullen) 25-1, Sr. (Fall 1:18)
3rd Place Match
• Kaden Brothwell (Southeast) 16-7, Sr. over Shane Horwart (Cambridge) 15-9, Jr. (Fall 0:53)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Samuel Foster of Sutherland
• 2nd Place - Connor Wells of Anselmo Merna
• 3rd Place - Kyle Durfee of Mullen
• 4th Place - JOHN TENBENSEL of Cambridge
1st Place Match
• Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 26-0, So. over Connor Wells (Anselmo Merna) 17-5, Fr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
• Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 19-9, So. over JOHN TENBENSEL (Cambridge) 11-5, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Garrett Latimer of Southwest
• 2nd Place - Jon Peterka of Sutherland
• 3rd Place - Archer Grint of Twin Loup
• 4th Place - Carter Buchheit of Hemingford
1st Place Match
• Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 11-3, Jr. over Jon Peterka (Sutherland) 22-5, So. (Dec 8-5)
3rd Place Match
• Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 17-14, So. over Carter Buchheit (Hemingford) 13-5, Sr. (M. For.)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Greg Logsdon of Southeast
• 2nd Place - Luke Honstein of Hemingford
• 3rd Place - Ty Nelson of North Central
• 4th Place - Slate Micheel of Twin Loup
1st Place Match
• Greg Logsdon (Southeast) 13-6, Sr. over Luke Honstein (Hemingford) 14-8, Sr. (Fall 4:20)
3rd Place Match
• Ty Nelson (North Central) 11-4, Jr. over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 21-13, Fr. (UTB 2-1)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Matt VanPelt of Southwest
• 2nd Place - Levi Lewis of North Central
• 3rd Place - Spencer DeNaeyer of Mullen
• 4th Place - Keagan Hitchcock of Hemingford
• 5th Place - Camron White of Sandhills Valley
• 6th Place - Jesse Dunn of Sioux County
Round 1
• Matt VanPelt (Southwest) 24-2, Jr. over Keagan Hitchcock (Hemingford) 4-12, Fr. (Fall 1:32)
• Levi Lewis (North Central) 23-5, So. over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 17-10, So. (Fall 1:31)
• Camron White (Sandhills Valley) 4-16, So. over Jesse Dunn (Sioux County) 2-12, Fr. (Fall 5:18)
Round 2
• Matt VanPelt (Southwest) 24-2, Jr. over Camron White (Sandhills Valley) 4-16, So. (Fall 2:38)
• Levi Lewis (North Central) 23-5, So. over Jesse Dunn (Sioux County) 2-12, Fr. (Fall 1:56)
• Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 17-10, So. over Keagan Hitchcock (Hemingford) 4-12, Fr. (Fall 1:04)
Round 3
• Matt VanPelt (Southwest) 24-2, Jr. over Jesse Dunn (Sioux County) 2-12, Fr. (Fall 2:33)
• Levi Lewis (North Central) 23-5, So. over Keagan Hitchcock (Hemingford) 4-12, Fr. (Fall 0:02)
• Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 17-10, So. over Camron White (Sandhills Valley) 4-16, So. (Fall 0:42)
Round 4
• Matt VanPelt (Southwest) 24-2, Jr. over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 17-10, So. (Fall 2:33)
• Levi Lewis (North Central) 23-5, So. over Camron White (Sandhills Valley) 4-16, So. (Fall 0:32)
• Keagan Hitchcock (Hemingford) 4-12, Fr. over Jesse Dunn (Sioux County) 2-12, Fr. (Fall 0:38)
Round 5
• Matt VanPelt (Southwest) 24-2, Jr. over Levi Lewis (North Central) 23-5, So. (Dec 7-4)
• Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 17-10, So. over Jesse Dunn (Sioux County) 2-12, Fr. (Fall 0:46)
• Keagan Hitchcock (Hemingford) 4-12, Fr. over Camron White (Sandhills Valley) 4-16, So. (Fall 0:20)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colby Coons of Twin Loup
• 2nd Place - Brett Tryon of Southwest
• 3rd Place - Isaiah Bryner of Hemingford
• 4th Place - Sean Simonson of Mullen
1st Place Match
• Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 30-0, Sr. over Brett Tryon (Southwest) 21-7, Jr. (Fall 2:49)
3rd Place Match
• Isaiah Bryner (Hemingford) 17-6, Sr. over Sean Simonson (Mullen) 13-13, So. (Fall 4:20)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Blake Racicky of Ansley Litchfield
• 2nd Place - Reece Zutavern of Sandhills-Thedford
• 3rd Place - Tyler Coleman of Hemingford
• 4th Place - Collin Arehart of Ansley Litchfield
1st Place Match
• Blake Racicky (Ansley Litchfield) 23-0, Sr. over Reece Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 17-4, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
• Tyler Coleman (Hemingford) 18-5, Sr. over Collin Arehart (Ansley Litchfield) 10-5, Jr. (TB-1 6-5)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Hunter Arehart of Ansley Litchfield
• 2nd Place - Gavin White of Sutherland
• 3rd Place - Talan McGill of North Platte St. Patrick`s
• 4th Place - Cooper Slingsby of Ansley Litchfield
1st Place Match
• Hunter Arehart (Ansley Litchfield) 21-4, Jr. over Gavin White (Sutherland) 22-7, So. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
• Talan McGill (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 26-3, Sr. over Cooper Slingsby (Ansley Litchfield) 15-6, So. (M. For.)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Bryan Zutavern of Sandhills-Thedford
• 2nd Place - Kolby Larson of Ansley Litchfield
• 3rd Place - Bobby Evans of Cambridge
• 4th Place - Justin Schroll of North Platte St. Patrick`s
1st Place Match
• Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 13-1, Sr. over Kolby Larson (Ansley Litchfield) 19-4, So. (Fall 4:58)
3rd Place Match
• Bobby Evans (Cambridge) 18-8, Jr. over Justin Schroll (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 24-6, So. (Fall 2:49)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ty Kvanvig of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Tate Carson of Southeast
• 3rd Place - Sid Miller of Anselmo Merna
• 4th Place - Cole Downey of Southwest
1st Place Match
• Ty Kvanvig (Mullen) 16-1, Sr. over Tate Carson (Southeast) 16-5, Sr. (Fall 2:59)
3rd Place Match
• Sid Miller (Anselmo Merna) 13-10, Fr. over Cole Downey (Southwest) 18-10, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Clayton Hassett of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Andrew Burnett of Anselmo Merna
• 3rd Place - Clayton Hardy of Southwest
• 4th Place - Gavin Anderson of Hyannis
1st Place Match
• Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 24-2, Sr. over Andrew Burnett (Anselmo Merna) 23-5, Jr. (Dec 8-1)
3rd Place Match
• Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 16-9, Fr. over Gavin Anderson (Hyannis) 12-13, So. (Dec 8-2)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Will Baker of Southeast
• 2nd Place - Bryson Shoemaker of Southwest
• 3rd Place - Brayton Branic of Sandhills-Thedford
• 4th Place - Karter Moore of Ansley Litchfield
• 5th Place - Isaac Welch of Mullen
• 6th Place - Samuel Delatour of Sutherland
Round 1
• Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 14-6, Jr. over Samuel Delatour (Sutherland) 5-18, So. (Fall 2:32)
• Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 13-6, Jr. over Karter Moore (Ansley Litchfield) 11-9, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
• Will Baker (Southeast) 7-2, So. over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 7-11, Fr. (Fall 1:48)
Round 2
• Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 14-6, Jr. over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 7-11, Fr. (Fall 1:29)
• Will Baker (Southeast) 7-2, So. over Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 13-6, Jr. (Fall 1:17)
• Karter Moore (Ansley Litchfield) 11-9, Fr. over Samuel Delatour (Sutherland) 5-18, So. (Fall 1:06)
Round 3
• Will Baker (Southeast) 7-2, So. over Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 14-6, Jr. (Fall 1:33)
• Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 13-6, Jr. over Samuel Delatour (Sutherland) 5-18, So. (M. For.)
• Karter Moore (Ansley Litchfield) 11-9, Fr. over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 7-11, Fr. (Fall 1:32)
Round 4
• Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 14-6, Jr. over Karter Moore (Ansley Litchfield) 11-9, Fr. (Fall 1:36)
• Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 13-6, Jr. over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 7-11, Fr. (Fall 1:18)
• Will Baker (Southeast) 7-2, So. over Samuel Delatour (Sutherland) 5-18, So. (M. For.)
Round 5
• Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 13-6, Jr. over Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 14-6, Jr. (Fall 1:54)
• Will Baker (Southeast) 7-2, So. over Karter Moore (Ansley Litchfield) 11-9, Fr. (Fall 4:56)
• Isaac Welch (Mullen) 7-11, Fr. over Samuel Delatour (Sutherland) 5-18, So. (M. For.)
