The Sandhills-Thedford Knights came from being down 30-8 to lead 40-36 in the third quarter of the Class D2 State Football Championship Game on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. With Kenesaw up 46-40 late in the fourth quarter, Sandhills-Thedford drove to the Blue Devils' five yard line. But a state championship win wasn't in the cards for the Knights. Read the details of the game in this week's Chief, Nov. 24, 2021.
