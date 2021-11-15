Kyle Cox #5 Sandhills Thedford football

#5 Kyle Cox for the Sandhills-Thedford Knights makes a tackle against Osceola in the Nov. 5 playoff game in Thedford. Sandhills-Thedford won the game and advanced to play Elgin/Pope John Nov. 12. The Knights defeated Elgin/Pope John 52-8 to advance to the D2 Finals where they will face Kenesaw on Nov. 22 in Lincoln.

 Jamie Taylor

The Sandhills-Thedford Knights will face the Kenesaw Blue Devils in the Nebraska D2 State Football Championship at 2:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22 in Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The #1 seed Knights are 52-8 and the #7 Blue Devils are 36-6.

Recommended for you