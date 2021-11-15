The Sandhills-Thedford Knights will face the Kenesaw Blue Devils in the Nebraska D2 State Football Championship at 2:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22 in Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The #1 seed Knights are 52-8 and the #7 Blue Devils are 36-6.
Sandhills-Thedford to play for D2 State Championship
