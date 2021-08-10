The 2021 television schedule for the Nebraska Volleyball team has been released. The preseason No.5 Huskers have 15 games that are set to be nationally broadcast throughout the season. This does not include games that may be picked up by NET.
Date Opponent Time (CT) TV
Saturday, Aug. 28 Kansas State 4 p.m. BTN
Friday, Sept. 3 Georgia 6 p.m. BTN
Saturday, Sept. 18 Louisville 7 p.m. BTN
Wednesday. Sept. 22
at Northwestern 8 p.m. BTN
Friday, Oct. 1
Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
Sunday, Oct. 3 Michigan State 3 p.m. BTN
Friday, Oct. 8 at Penn State 6 p.m. BTN
Wednesday, Oct. 13 Indiana 8 p.m. ESPNU
Saturday, Oct. 23 Purdue TBD BTN
Wednesday, Oct. 27 Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
Saturday, Oct. 30 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
Thursday, Nov. 4 at Illinois 8 p.m. BTN
Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ohio State TBD BTN or Big Ten Network+
Friday, Nov. 19 Penn State 8 p.m. BTN
Friday, Nov. 26 at Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. BTN
