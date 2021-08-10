Huskers

The 2021 television schedule for the Nebraska Volleyball team has been released. The preseason No.5 Huskers have 15 games that are set to be nationally broadcast throughout the season. This does not include games that may be picked up by NET.

Date   Opponent    Time (CT)    TV

Saturday, Aug. 28    Kansas State    4 p.m.    BTN

Friday, Sept. 3    Georgia    6 p.m.    BTN

Saturday, Sept. 18    Louisville    7 p.m.    BTN

Wednesday. Sept. 22

at Northwestern    8 p.m.    BTN

Friday, Oct. 1

Michigan    6 p.m.    BTN

Sunday, Oct. 3    Michigan State    3 p.m.    BTN

Friday, Oct. 8    at Penn State    6 p.m.    BTN

Wednesday, Oct. 13    Indiana    8 p.m.    ESPNU

Saturday, Oct. 23    Purdue    TBD    BTN

Wednesday, Oct. 27    Wisconsin    8 p.m.    BTN

Saturday, Oct. 30    at Minnesota    7 p.m.    BTN

Thursday, Nov. 4    at Illinois    8 p.m.    BTN

Saturday, Nov. 6    at Ohio State    TBD    BTN or Big Ten Network+

Friday, Nov. 19    Penn State    8 p.m.    BTN

Friday, Nov. 26    at Wisconsin    4:30 p.m.    BTN

Recommended for you