LINCOLN –Brad Ronne of Scottsbluff High School has been named Nebraska’s National Federation of State High School Association’s (NFHS) 2019-20Outstanding Music Educator of the Year.
Ronne was nominated for the NFHS award by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) in collaboration with the Nebraska Music Educators Association (NMEA). Nominations are based upon outstanding service and unselfish devotion to interscholastic music by high school or college music educators. The NFHS Outstanding Music Educator Award was first given in 1989.
Ronne holds a Bachelors Degree in Music Education from Hastings College and a Masters Degree in Technology from Lesley University. He is recognized as a passionate music educator, extremely innovative and a model leader. Ronne began his teaching career in 1994 in Mitchell, Nebraska teaching K-12 general music. He has served as the vocal music director at Scottsbluff High School since 2006.
Ronne was the dreamer and visionary behind the Scottsbluff school district adopting the music technology program that has grown into a state-of-the-art computer lab, full recording studio and three course levels.
Students are given the opportunity to perform in traditional roles during the high school musical but also get real-world experiences as sound/audio technicians, production director sand lights how engineers.
Ronne was honored with the award in Lincoln at the Nebraska Music Educators Association annual awards banquet held on November 22nd.Nebraska’s NFHS
Music Educator Award Winners since 2002.
2002 -Bryan Johnson, Oakland-Craig High School
2003 -Dean Dahlke, Bertrand High School
2004 -Gene Torrens, Elkhorn High School
2005 -Dr. Michelle Bluford, Elkhorn High School
2006 -Fred Ritter, Columbus High School
2007 -Sharon Hoffman, Bayard Public Schools
2008 -Byron Braasch, Lewis & Clark Middle School
2009 -Stan Johnson, Shickley Public Schools
2010 -Dave Klein, Kearney Public Schools
2011 -Cheri Helmer-Riensche, Papillion-La Vista South High School
2012 -William Reichert, Broken Bow High School
2013-Cheri Helmer-Riensche, Regional Winner, Papillion-La Vista South
2013 -Rita Stinner, Western Nebraska Community College
2014 -Rex Barker, Millard South High School
2015 -Patricia Ritchie, Millard West High School
2016 -Denise Cotton, Lincoln Southwest High School
2017 -Tom Jaworski, Regional Winner, Adams Central High School
2018 -Debbie Martinez, Millard North High School
2019-Brad Ronne, Scottsbluff High School
