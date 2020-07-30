The third time was not the charm for the Broken Bow Legion Seniors against Ogallala in the West Division Championship of the Mid-Nebraska League Tournament on July 29, 2020. They fell by a final of 12-0 in five innings.
Broken Bow was never able to recover from giving up a four-spot in the bottom of the first inning of play. Ogallala was able to add one more in the third and then the dagger of seven runs in the fourth, that blew the game wide open.
On the mound for Ogallala, was Blackwell who gave up five hits and had seven strikeouts in five innings of work.
Broken Bow Seniors end the season with a record of 10-9. Congratulations on all the hard work by our area athletes throughout the summer.
A full story will be published in the August 6 edition of the Custer County Chief.
