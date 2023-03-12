SEM District Champions

Front row from left: Bart Beattie, Jayson Guthard, Noah Eggleston, Creyton Line, Kellen Eggleston, Colt Shroeder and Ryan Arbuthnot. Back row: Jeison Galdamez-Solis, Carson Bosak, Jayce Boteo, Jace Rosentreader, Grayden Anderson, Cohen Rohde, Chance Daake, Preston Beattie, Justin Rosentreader, Carlos Mazariegos and Isaac O’Neill.

 Kelly Warnken

The SEM boys defeated Creighton in district play to earn a trip to the state tournament in Lincoln. Pick up a copy of the March 9 Chief to read more about their success!

