Oct. 14, 2021 was Senior Night for Broken Bow volleyball. Activities Director Jeff Ellis introduced the five seniors and their parents - Brianna Quinn and parents Brandon Quinn and Linden Quinn, Kailyn Scott and Kya Scott and parents Jim and Shelly Scott, Molly Staples and parents Corey and Amy Staples and Callie White and parents Brad and Andra White.
“These seniors have accumulated an overall record of 107 wins and 20 losses,” Ellis said. “After Tuesday win against McCook( 10/12/21), they have become the winningest class in Broken Bow volleyball history.”
The five seniors were part of the Class C! fourth place finish in 2019, Back-to-back state volleyball appearances in 2019 and 2020 and help win the first SWC Champion in more than 30 years. “And their accomplishments won’t stop here,” Ellis added.
The Lady Indians met the Kearney Catholic Stars on the court . Unfortunately fro Broken Bow, the Stars prevailed, winning in three sets, 23-25, 10-25 and 22-25.
Broken Bow is now 22-4 for the year. They meet Valentine at home next Tuesday, Oct. 19.
