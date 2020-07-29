The Broken Bow Senior Legion Baseball team won the rubber match with the Gothenburg Melons Tuesday, July 28 5-3 in Gothenburg. Both teams scored one in the third inning. Broken Bow regained the lead in the fifth and never looked back when a pop up to centerfield by Sayer Bumgarner was dropped do to the sun. Blake Denson would come across to score. They were able to get one more in the sixth and one in the seventh to secure the victory.
They move on to play at Ogallala on July 29 at 7 p.m. for the West Division Championship of the Mid-Nebraska League Tournament. For a complete story check out the August 6 edition of the Custer County Chief.
