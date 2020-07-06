The Broken Bow Seniors baseball team find themselves on a three-game skid after losing at North Platte twice on Friday, July 3 2-1, and 5-2 and at Cozad on Sunday, July 5 7-5.
In two out of the three losses, Broken Bow had more hits than there opponents.
The Juniors had one game this weekend at Cozad on July 5. They jumped in front early and never looked back in a 15-1 clobbering. Wyatt Woodward and Kaden McKean each had two RBI's.
For more information on these games check out the July 9 Custer County Chief Newspaper.
