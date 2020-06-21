The Broken Bow Seniors have been dominant to start the 2020 campaign. On June 19 they beat Holdrege 12-2 and on June 20 they beat Alma by a final of 13-6.
On the mound against the Dusters, Blake Denson did the job the Seniors needed from him with three innings pitched, and only two runs surrendered.
At the plate, Sawyer Bumgarner and Carter Johnson did major damage with two hits apiece and 7 RBI's between the pair.
Against Alma, the game was much closer and the Seniors were tied with Alma at 5-5 going into the bottom of the fifth.
It was at this point Broken Bow's bats came alive for eight runs over the next two innings of play.
Clay Brandon pitched the entire game for the seniors and gave up six earned runs to go along with six strikeouts.
For a complete write up of the game with photos check out this week's edition of the Custer County Chief.
