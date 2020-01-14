Following are the results of the Amherst invite. For the story and photo see the Jan. 16 Custer County Chief Sports edition.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Eli Lanham of Plainview
• 2nd Place - Ashton Dane of Plainview
• 3rd Place - Carson Whitesel of Neligh-Oakdale
• 4th Place - Colin Kennedy of Aurora JV
1st Place Match
• Eli Lanham (Plainview) 26-0, Jr. over Ashton Dane (Plainview) 22-3, Fr. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
• Carson Whitesel (Neligh-Oakdale) 16-6, Fr. over Colin Kennedy (Aurora JV) 4-4, So. (M. For.)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Zach Dickau of Hi-Line
• 2nd Place - Scout Ashburn of Plainview
• 3rd Place - Jesse Sauceda of Shelton
• 4th Place - Logan Peterson of South Loup
1st Place Match
• Zach Dickau (Hi-Line) 20-0, Jr. over Scout Ashburn (Plainview) 23-3, So. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
• Jesse Sauceda (Shelton) 8-1, Sr. over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 15-5, Jr. (Fall 1:29)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Brock Kester of Neligh-Oakdale
• 2nd Place - Nickolas Kuehn of Kenesaw
• 3rd Place - Sam Tourney of Shelton
• 4th Place - Kyler Mosel of Plainview
1st Place Match
• Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale) 18-2, Jr. over Nickolas Kuehn (Kenesaw) 13-5, Fr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
• Sam Tourney (Shelton) 16-9, Sr. over Kyler Mosel (Plainview) 19-9, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna
• 2nd Place - Isaiah Shields of Amherst
• 3rd Place - Tanner Frahm of Plainview
• 4th Place - Connor Wells of Anselmo-Merna
1st Place Match
• Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 13-0, So. over Isaiah Shields (Amherst ) 18-5, Sr. (MD 13-4)
3rd Place Match
• Tanner Frahm (Plainview) 20-6, Fr. over Connor Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 14-4, Fr. (Dec 5-0)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Quentyn Frank of Amherst
• 2nd Place - Garrett Latimer of Southwest
• 3rd Place - Chase Stieb of Arcadia/Loup City
• 4th Place - Cinch Kiger of Overton
1st Place Match
• Quentyn Frank (Amherst ) 16-0, So. over Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 5:43)
3rd Place Match
• Chase Stieb (Arcadia/Loup City ) 16-7, So. over Cinch Kiger (Overton ) 20-9, So. (Dec 5-3)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Nate Christensen of Plainview
• 2nd Place - Austin Rudolf of Neligh-Oakdale
• 3rd Place - Jacob Kerns of Southwest
• 4th Place - Josh Klingelhoefer of Amherst
1st Place Match
• Nate Christensen (Plainview) 24-1, Sr. over Austin Rudolf (Neligh-Oakdale) 11-3, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:51 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
• Jacob Kerns (Southwest) 9-3, So. over Josh Klingelhoefer (Amherst ) 12-9, So. (Fall 2:59)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Matt VanPelt of Southwest
• 2nd Place - Jaden Henderson of Medicine Valley
• 3rd Place - Morgan Shields of Amherst
• 4th Place - Bode Wortman of Plainview
1st Place Match
• Matt VanPelt (Southwest) 19-2, Jr. over Jaden Henderson (Medicine Valley) 20-5, Jr. (Fall 3:08)
3rd Place Match
• Morgan Shields (Amherst ) 16-5, Sr. over Bode Wortman (Plainview) 12-9, Jr. (Fall 2:21)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Will Gunning of Plainview
• 2nd Place - Tryon Calleroz of Arcadia/Loup City
• 3rd Place - Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale
• 4th Place - Brett Tryon of Southwest
1st Place Match
• Will Gunning (Plainview) 24-3, So. over Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City ) 15-5, Jr. (MD 11-3)
3rd Place Match
• Aiden Kuester (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-3, Fr. over Brett Tryon (Southwest) 18-6, Jr. (Dec 7-3)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Conner Schutz of Hi-Line
• 2nd Place - Matt Christensen of Plainview
• 3rd Place - Sam Hollander of Amherst
• 4th Place - Dalton Kunkee of South Loup
1st Place Match
• Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 21-0, Jr. over Matt Christensen (Plainview) 20-4, So. (Fall 1:47)
3rd Place Match
• Sam Hollander (Amherst ) 9-6, So. over Dalton Kunkee (South Loup) 11-5, Jr. (Fall 3:18)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Alizae Mejia of Plainview
• 2nd Place - Riley Gallaway of Amherst
• 3rd Place - Christian Smith of Overton
• 4th Place - Sean Duffy of Kenesaw
1st Place Match
• Alizae Mejia (Plainview) 6-0, Jr. over Riley Gallaway (Amherst ) 15-8, Jr. (Fall 3:00)
3rd Place Match
• Christian Smith (Overton ) 15-12, Sr. over Sean Duffy (Kenesaw) 13-8, So. (Fall 2:12)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Cole Stokebrand of Amherst
• 2nd Place - Dawson Kaup of Neligh-Oakdale
• 3rd Place - Lucas Hammer of Plainview
• 4th Place - Brody Bogard of Amherst
1st Place Match
• Cole Stokebrand (Amherst ) 16-2, Sr. over Dawson Kaup (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-5, Jr. (Fall 1:49)
3rd Place Match
• Lucas Hammer (Plainview) 22-3, Jr. over Brody Bogard (Amherst ) 14-7, Fr. (Dec 8-4)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Kaleb Pofahl of Neligh-Oakdale
• 2nd Place - Drew Bogard of Amherst
• 3rd Place - Cole Downey of Southwest
• 4th Place - Sid Miller of Anselmo-Merna
1st Place Match
• Kaleb Pofahl (Neligh-Oakdale) 19-0, Sr. over Drew Bogard (Amherst ) 12-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:16 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
• Cole Downey (Southwest) 16-8, Jr. over Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 11-9, Fr. (Fall 1:38)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Collin Gale of Plainview
• 2nd Place - Jarin Potts of Amherst
• 3rd Place - Andrew Burnett of Anselmo-Merna
• 4th Place - Colton Klabenes of Neligh-Oakdale
1st Place Match
• Collin Gale (Plainview) 21-2, Sr. over Jarin Potts (Amherst ) 13-1, Sr. (SV-1 6-1)
3rd Place Match
• Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 20-4, Jr. over Colton Klabenes (Neligh-Oakdale) 15-6, Jr. (Fall 2:55)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia/Loup City
• 2nd Place - Kien Martin of Overton
• 3rd Place - Bryson Shoemaker of Southwest
• 4th Place - Clayton Hardy of Southwest
• 5th Place - Syrus Snow of Hi-Line
• 6th Place - Braeden Hottovy of Medicine Valley
Round 1
• Kien Martin (Overton ) 25-1, Sr. over Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 1:51)
• Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 20-1, Sr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 14-9, So. (Fall 1:34)
• Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 9-5, Jr. over Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-8, Fr. (Fall 5:37)
Round 2
• Kien Martin (Overton ) 25-1, Sr. over Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 9-5, Jr. (Fall 1:09)
• Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 20-1, Sr. over Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-8, Fr. (Fall 1:08)
• Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 14-9, So. over Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 1:00)
Round 3
• Kien Martin (Overton ) 25-1, Sr. over Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-8, Fr. (Fall 1:26)
• Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 20-1, Sr. over Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 0:16)
• Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 9-5, Jr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 14-9, So. (Fall 2:14)
Round 4
• Kien Martin (Overton ) 25-1, Sr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 14-9, So. (Fall 1:58)
• Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 20-1, Sr. over Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 9-5, Jr. (Fall 0:29)
• Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-8, Fr. over Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 1:05)
Round 5
• Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia/Loup City ) 20-1, Sr. over Kien Martin (Overton ) 25-1, Sr. (Fall 3:18)
• Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 12-8, Fr. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 14-9, So. (Fall 4:27)
• Bryson Shoemaker (Southwest) 9-5, Jr. over Braeden Hottovy (Medicine Valley) 2-15, Jr. (Fall 0:39)
