A-M Wrestling Invite

The Anselmo-Merna Invite took place Dec. 14. There were 15 teams in all that competed. The local teams of interest that competed were Anselmo-Merna, Arcadia/Loup City, Sandhils/Thedford, SEM, South Loup and Twin Loup.

    Ravenna was the invite champions with 178 points with Twin Loup as runner up with 140 points. Arcadia/Loup City came in 3rd with 118 points, Anselmo-Merna 4th with 104 points, South Loup 5th with 93.5 points, Sandhills/Thedford 8th with 75 points and SEM 11th with 44 points.

    Following are the results

106

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Nolan Osborn of Twin Loup

    •    2nd Place - Zane Druery of Anselmo-Merna

    •    3rd Place - Tristan Olson of Twin Loup

    •    4th Place - Keegan Strohl of Twin Loup

    •    5th Place - Justin White of Ravenna

    •    6th Place - Tanner Brown of South Loup

Round 1

    •    Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 13-2, So. over Tanner Brown (South Loup) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 1:24)

    •    Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 10-5, Fr. over Tristan Olson (Twin Loup) 7-6, Fr. (Fall 1:30)

    •    Keegan Strohl (Twin Loup) 3-7, So. over Justin White (Ravenna) 2-8, So. (TF-1.5 2:00 (15-0))

Round 2

    •    Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 13-2, So. over Keegan Strohl (Twin Loup) 3-7, So. (Fall 1:32)

    •    Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 10-5, Fr. over Justin White (Ravenna) 2-8, So. (Fall 2:19)

    •    Tristan Olson (Twin Loup) 7-6, Fr. over Tanner Brown (South Loup) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:53)

Round 3

    •    Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 13-2, So. over Justin White (Ravenna) 2-8, So. (Fall 1:49)

    •    Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 10-5, Fr. over Tanner Brown (South Loup) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:48)

    •    Tristan Olson (Twin Loup) 7-6, Fr. over Keegan Strohl (Twin Loup) 3-7, So. (Fall 0:57)

Round 4

    •    Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 13-2, So. over Tristan Olson (Twin Loup) 7-6, Fr. (Fall 1:43)

    •    Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 10-5, Fr. over Keegan Strohl (Twin Loup) 3-7, So. (Fall 0:52)

    •    Justin White (Ravenna) 2-8, So. over Tanner Brown (South Loup) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 2:57)

Round 5

    •    Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 13-2, So. over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 10-5, Fr. (Fall 4:00)

    •    Tristan Olson (Twin Loup) 7-6, Fr. over Justin White (Ravenna) 2-8, So. (Fall 2:27)

    •    Keegan Strohl (Twin Loup) 3-7, So. over Tanner Brown (South Loup) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:39)

113

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Clayton Wedemeyer of Ravenna

    •    2nd Place - Logan Peterson of South Loup

    •    3rd Place - Ben Klemesrud of North Central

    •    4th Place - Jason Perez of Grand Island JV

    •    5th Place - Ethan Kipp of Twin Loup

    •    6th Place - Stetson Matteson of Hyannis

Round 1

    •    Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 10-1, So. over Jason Perez (Grand Island JV) 3-6, Fr. (Fall 3:40)

    •    Logan Peterson (South Loup) 8-3, Jr. over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-7, So. (TF-1.5 5:48 (18-3))

    •    Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 5-4, So. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 0-9, Fr. (Fall 0:43)

Round 2

    •    Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 10-1, So. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 0-9, Fr. (Fall 0:48)

    •    Logan Peterson (South Loup) 8-3, Jr. over Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 5-4, So. (MD 12-2)

    •    Jason Perez (Grand Island JV) 3-6, Fr. over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-7, So. (Fall 0:54)

Round 3

    •    Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 10-1, So. over Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 5-4, So. (Fall 1:12)

    •    Logan Peterson (South Loup) 8-3, Jr. over Jason Perez (Grand Island JV) 3-6, Fr. (Dec 7-4)

    •    Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-7, So. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 0-9, Fr. (Fall 0:32)

Round 4

    •    Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 10-1, So. over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-7, So. (M. For.)

    •    Logan Peterson (South Loup) 8-3, Jr. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 0-9, Fr. (Fall 0:57)

    •    Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 5-4, So. over Jason Perez (Grand Island JV) 3-6, Fr. (Dec 4-0)

Round 5

    •    Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 10-1, So. over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 0:55)

    •    Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 5-4, So. over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-7, So. (M. For.)

    •    Jason Perez (Grand Island JV) 3-6, Fr. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 0-9, Fr. (Fall 1:05)

120

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Thomas Klemesrud of North Central

    •    2nd Place - Dean Schroder of Twin Loup

    •    3rd Place - Ethan Atkins of Sumner Eddyville Miller

    •    4th Place - David Aguilar Galaviz of Grand Island JV

1st Place Match

    •    Thomas Klemesrud (North Central) 6-0, Jr. over Dean Schroder (Twin Loup) 7-5, Jr. (Fall 1:03)

3rd Place Match

    •    Ethan Atkins (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 5-3, Fr. over David Aguilar Galaviz (Grand Island JV) 4-4, Fr. (Fall 2:02)

126

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna

    •    2nd Place - Adam Morse of Anselmo-Merna

    •    3rd Place - Isaac Pool of Elm Creek

    •    4th Place - Suzy Heusman of South Loup

1st Place Match

    •    Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 6-0, So. over Adam Morse (Anselmo-Merna) 1-1, So. (Fall 0:16)

3rd Place Match

    •    Isaac Pool (Elm Creek) 6-6, Fr. over Suzy Heusman (South Loup) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 4:04)

132

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Archer Grint of Twin Loup

    •    2nd Place - Carson Mason of South Loup

    •    3rd Place - Cole Reher of Grand Island JV

    •    4th Place - Payton Ebert of North Central

1st Place Match

    •    Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 6-4, So. over Carson Mason (South Loup) 7-5, Jr. (Fall 4:36)

3rd Place Match

    •    Cole Reher (Grand Island JV) 7-1, Sr. over Payton Ebert (North Central) 3-6, So. (Fall 1:21)

138

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Chase Stieb of Arcadia Loup City

    •    2nd Place - Hunter Douglas of Ravenna

    •    3rd Place - Alex Dzingle of Grand Island JV

    •    4th Place - Slate Micheel of Twin Loup

1st Place Match

    •    Chase Stieb (Arcadia Loup City ) 7-2, So. over Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) 10-3, So. (Fall 1:24)

3rd Place Match

    •    Alex Dzingle (Grand Island JV) 6-2, Fr. over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 9-5, Fr. (Dec 1-0)

145

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Levi Lewis of North Central

    •    2nd Place - Logan Gregory of Arcadia Loup City

    •    3rd Place - Shawn Quandt of Twin Loup

    •    4th Place - Quenton Ackley of Ravenna

1st Place Match

    •    Levi Lewis (North Central) 8-1, So. over Logan Gregory (Arcadia Loup City ) 6-3, Jr. (Fall 3:15)

3rd Place Match

    •    Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 8-5, Jr. over Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 9-6, Jr. (M. For.)

152

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Colby Coons of Twin Loup

    •    2nd Place - Tryon Calleroz of Arcadia Loup City

    •    3rd Place - Payton Reisbeck of Ravenna

    •    4th Place - travis quintana of Elm Creek

1st Place Match

    •    Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 10-0, Sr. over Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia Loup City ) 6-2, Jr. (MD 13-4)

3rd Place Match

    •    Payton Reisbeck (Ravenna) 9-3, Jr. over travis quintana (Elm Creek) 10-5, Jr. (Fall 2:56)

160

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Dalton Kunkee of South Loup

    •    2nd Place - Kade Bottorf of Twin Loup

    •    3rd Place - Colton Hervert of Ravenna

    •    4th Place - Colby Streit of South Loup

1st Place Match

    •    Dalton Kunkee (South Loup) 8-1, Jr. over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 9-4, So. (Fall 5:25)

3rd Place Match

    •    Colton Hervert (Ravenna) 6-5, Sr. over Colby Streit (South Loup) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 0:54)

170

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Jesse Drahota of Ravenna

    •    2nd Place - Reece Zutavern of Sandhills Thedford

    •    3rd Place - Ethan Krzycki of Arcadia Loup City

    •    4th Place - Camrin Coco of Sandhills Valley

1st Place Match

    •    Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 9-2, Jr. over Reece Zutavern (Sandhills Thedford) 10-2, So. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

    •    Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia Loup City ) 7-3, Jr. over Camrin Coco (Sandhills Valley) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 3:29)

182

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Bryan Zutavern of Sandhills Thedford

    •    2nd Place - Tyler Wetzel of Ravenna

    •    3rd Place - Tyler Wolfe of Sandhills Valley

    •    4th Place - Cody Miller of Anselmo-Merna

1st Place Match

    •    Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills Thedford) 6-1, Sr. over Tyler Wetzel (Ravenna) 8-4, Sr. (MD 13-5)

3rd Place Match

    •    Tyler Wolfe (Sandhills Valley) 4-1, Sr. over Cody Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 6-6, So. (Fall 0:23)

195

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Reed McFadden of Sandhills Thedford

    •    2nd Place - Chase Swartwood of Elm Creek

    •    3rd Place - Sid Miller of Anselmo-Merna

    •    4th Place - Devin Fisher of Ravenna

1st Place Match

    •    Reed McFadden (Sandhills Thedford) 6-2, Jr. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 7-6, Sr. (Fall 2:51)

3rd Place Match

    •    Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 6-3, Fr. over Devin Fisher (Ravenna) 7-7, Jr. (Fall 3:16)

220

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Andrew Burnett of Anselmo-Merna

    •    2nd Place - Brendon Hall of Sumner Eddyville Miller

    •    3rd Place - Liam Heil of Arcadia Loup City

    •    4th Place - Gavin Anderson of Hyannis

    •    5th Place - Adam Jensen of Ravenna

    •    6th Place - Bradley Fay of North Central

Round 1

    •    Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 10-1, Jr. over Bradley Fay (North Central) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 1:59)

    •    Liam Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 5-4, Jr. over Gavin Anderson (Hyannis) 5-6, So. (Fall 3:32)

    •    Brendon Hall (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 5-3, So. over Adam Jensen (Ravenna) 3-8, Jr. (Fall 1:18)

Round 2

    •    Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 10-1, Jr. over Adam Jensen (Ravenna) 3-8, Jr. (Fall 0:46)

    •    Brendon Hall (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 5-3, So. over Gavin Anderson (Hyannis) 5-6, So. (Fall 2:37)

    •    Liam Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 5-4, Jr. over Bradley Fay (North Central) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 0:27)

Round 3

    •    Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 10-1, Jr. over Brendon Hall (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 5-3, So. (Fall 0:52)

    •    Gavin Anderson (Hyannis) 5-6, So. over Bradley Fay (North Central) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 0:56)

    •    Liam Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 5-4, Jr. over Adam Jensen (Ravenna) 3-8, Jr. (Fall 0:58)

Round 4

    •    Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 10-1, Jr. over Liam Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 5-4, Jr. (Fall 1:03)

    •    Gavin Anderson (Hyannis) 5-6, So. over Adam Jensen (Ravenna) 3-8, Jr. (Fall 0:35)

    •    Brendon Hall (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 5-3, So. over Bradley Fay (North Central) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 0:21)

Round 5

    •    Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 10-1, Jr. over Gavin Anderson (Hyannis) 5-6, So. (SV-1 4-2)

    •    Brendon Hall (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 5-3, So. over Liam Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 5-4, Jr. (Fall 1:41)

    •    Adam Jensen (Ravenna) 3-8, Jr. over Bradley Fay (North Central) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 1:22)

285

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia Loup City

    •    2nd Place - Thomas Psota of Ravenna

    •    3rd Place - Brayton Branic of Sandhills Thedford

    •    4th Place - Jamie Cortez of Grand Island JV

    •    5th Place - Luke Heil of Arcadia Loup City

Round 1

    •    Brayton Branic (Sandhills Thedford) 8-4, Jr. over Jamie Cortez (Grand Island JV) 4-4, Sr. (Fall 2:19)

    •    Thomas Psota (Ravenna) 3-2, Fr. over Luke Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:26)

Round 2

    •    Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia Loup City ) 10-0, Sr. over Thomas Psota (Ravenna) 3-2, Fr. (Fall 0:29)

    •    Brayton Branic (Sandhills Thedford) 8-4, Jr. over Luke Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:31)

Round 3

    •    Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia Loup City ) 10-0, Sr. over Luke Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:16)

    •    Thomas Psota (Ravenna) 3-2, Fr. over Jamie Cortez (Grand Island JV) 4-4, Sr. (TB-1 5-3)

Round 4

    •    Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia Loup City ) 10-0, Sr. over Jamie Cortez (Grand Island JV) 4-4, Sr. (Fall 0:48)

    •    Thomas Psota (Ravenna) 3-2, Fr. over Brayton Branic (Sandhills Thedford) 8-4, Jr. (Fall 1:36)

Round 5

    •    Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia Loup City ) 10-0, Sr. over Brayton Branic (Sandhills Thedford) 8-4, Jr. (Fall 0:29)

    •    Jamie Cortez (Grand Island JV) 4-4, Sr. over Luke Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 1:01)

Recommended for you