The Anselmo-Merna Invite took place Dec. 14. There were 15 teams in all that competed. The local teams of interest that competed were Anselmo-Merna, Arcadia/Loup City, Sandhils/Thedford, SEM, South Loup and Twin Loup.
Ravenna was the invite champions with 178 points with Twin Loup as runner up with 140 points. Arcadia/Loup City came in 3rd with 118 points, Anselmo-Merna 4th with 104 points, South Loup 5th with 93.5 points, Sandhills/Thedford 8th with 75 points and SEM 11th with 44 points.
Following are the results
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Nolan Osborn of Twin Loup
• 2nd Place - Zane Druery of Anselmo-Merna
• 3rd Place - Tristan Olson of Twin Loup
• 4th Place - Keegan Strohl of Twin Loup
• 5th Place - Justin White of Ravenna
• 6th Place - Tanner Brown of South Loup
Round 1
• Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 13-2, So. over Tanner Brown (South Loup) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 1:24)
• Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 10-5, Fr. over Tristan Olson (Twin Loup) 7-6, Fr. (Fall 1:30)
• Keegan Strohl (Twin Loup) 3-7, So. over Justin White (Ravenna) 2-8, So. (TF-1.5 2:00 (15-0))
Round 2
• Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 13-2, So. over Keegan Strohl (Twin Loup) 3-7, So. (Fall 1:32)
• Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 10-5, Fr. over Justin White (Ravenna) 2-8, So. (Fall 2:19)
• Tristan Olson (Twin Loup) 7-6, Fr. over Tanner Brown (South Loup) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:53)
Round 3
• Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 13-2, So. over Justin White (Ravenna) 2-8, So. (Fall 1:49)
• Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 10-5, Fr. over Tanner Brown (South Loup) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:48)
• Tristan Olson (Twin Loup) 7-6, Fr. over Keegan Strohl (Twin Loup) 3-7, So. (Fall 0:57)
Round 4
• Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 13-2, So. over Tristan Olson (Twin Loup) 7-6, Fr. (Fall 1:43)
• Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 10-5, Fr. over Keegan Strohl (Twin Loup) 3-7, So. (Fall 0:52)
• Justin White (Ravenna) 2-8, So. over Tanner Brown (South Loup) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 2:57)
Round 5
• Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 13-2, So. over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 10-5, Fr. (Fall 4:00)
• Tristan Olson (Twin Loup) 7-6, Fr. over Justin White (Ravenna) 2-8, So. (Fall 2:27)
• Keegan Strohl (Twin Loup) 3-7, So. over Tanner Brown (South Loup) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 0:39)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Clayton Wedemeyer of Ravenna
• 2nd Place - Logan Peterson of South Loup
• 3rd Place - Ben Klemesrud of North Central
• 4th Place - Jason Perez of Grand Island JV
• 5th Place - Ethan Kipp of Twin Loup
• 6th Place - Stetson Matteson of Hyannis
Round 1
• Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 10-1, So. over Jason Perez (Grand Island JV) 3-6, Fr. (Fall 3:40)
• Logan Peterson (South Loup) 8-3, Jr. over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-7, So. (TF-1.5 5:48 (18-3))
• Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 5-4, So. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 0-9, Fr. (Fall 0:43)
Round 2
• Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 10-1, So. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 0-9, Fr. (Fall 0:48)
• Logan Peterson (South Loup) 8-3, Jr. over Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 5-4, So. (MD 12-2)
• Jason Perez (Grand Island JV) 3-6, Fr. over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-7, So. (Fall 0:54)
Round 3
• Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 10-1, So. over Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 5-4, So. (Fall 1:12)
• Logan Peterson (South Loup) 8-3, Jr. over Jason Perez (Grand Island JV) 3-6, Fr. (Dec 7-4)
• Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-7, So. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 0-9, Fr. (Fall 0:32)
Round 4
• Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 10-1, So. over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-7, So. (M. For.)
• Logan Peterson (South Loup) 8-3, Jr. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 0-9, Fr. (Fall 0:57)
• Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 5-4, So. over Jason Perez (Grand Island JV) 3-6, Fr. (Dec 4-0)
Round 5
• Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 10-1, So. over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 0:55)
• Ben Klemesrud (North Central) 5-4, So. over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 6-7, So. (M. For.)
• Jason Perez (Grand Island JV) 3-6, Fr. over Stetson Matteson (Hyannis) 0-9, Fr. (Fall 1:05)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Thomas Klemesrud of North Central
• 2nd Place - Dean Schroder of Twin Loup
• 3rd Place - Ethan Atkins of Sumner Eddyville Miller
• 4th Place - David Aguilar Galaviz of Grand Island JV
1st Place Match
• Thomas Klemesrud (North Central) 6-0, Jr. over Dean Schroder (Twin Loup) 7-5, Jr. (Fall 1:03)
3rd Place Match
• Ethan Atkins (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 5-3, Fr. over David Aguilar Galaviz (Grand Island JV) 4-4, Fr. (Fall 2:02)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna
• 2nd Place - Adam Morse of Anselmo-Merna
• 3rd Place - Isaac Pool of Elm Creek
• 4th Place - Suzy Heusman of South Loup
1st Place Match
• Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 6-0, So. over Adam Morse (Anselmo-Merna) 1-1, So. (Fall 0:16)
3rd Place Match
• Isaac Pool (Elm Creek) 6-6, Fr. over Suzy Heusman (South Loup) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 4:04)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Archer Grint of Twin Loup
• 2nd Place - Carson Mason of South Loup
• 3rd Place - Cole Reher of Grand Island JV
• 4th Place - Payton Ebert of North Central
1st Place Match
• Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 6-4, So. over Carson Mason (South Loup) 7-5, Jr. (Fall 4:36)
3rd Place Match
• Cole Reher (Grand Island JV) 7-1, Sr. over Payton Ebert (North Central) 3-6, So. (Fall 1:21)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Chase Stieb of Arcadia Loup City
• 2nd Place - Hunter Douglas of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Alex Dzingle of Grand Island JV
• 4th Place - Slate Micheel of Twin Loup
1st Place Match
• Chase Stieb (Arcadia Loup City ) 7-2, So. over Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) 10-3, So. (Fall 1:24)
3rd Place Match
• Alex Dzingle (Grand Island JV) 6-2, Fr. over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 9-5, Fr. (Dec 1-0)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Levi Lewis of North Central
• 2nd Place - Logan Gregory of Arcadia Loup City
• 3rd Place - Shawn Quandt of Twin Loup
• 4th Place - Quenton Ackley of Ravenna
1st Place Match
• Levi Lewis (North Central) 8-1, So. over Logan Gregory (Arcadia Loup City ) 6-3, Jr. (Fall 3:15)
3rd Place Match
• Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 8-5, Jr. over Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 9-6, Jr. (M. For.)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colby Coons of Twin Loup
• 2nd Place - Tryon Calleroz of Arcadia Loup City
• 3rd Place - Payton Reisbeck of Ravenna
• 4th Place - travis quintana of Elm Creek
1st Place Match
• Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 10-0, Sr. over Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia Loup City ) 6-2, Jr. (MD 13-4)
3rd Place Match
• Payton Reisbeck (Ravenna) 9-3, Jr. over travis quintana (Elm Creek) 10-5, Jr. (Fall 2:56)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Dalton Kunkee of South Loup
• 2nd Place - Kade Bottorf of Twin Loup
• 3rd Place - Colton Hervert of Ravenna
• 4th Place - Colby Streit of South Loup
1st Place Match
• Dalton Kunkee (South Loup) 8-1, Jr. over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 9-4, So. (Fall 5:25)
3rd Place Match
• Colton Hervert (Ravenna) 6-5, Sr. over Colby Streit (South Loup) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 0:54)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jesse Drahota of Ravenna
• 2nd Place - Reece Zutavern of Sandhills Thedford
• 3rd Place - Ethan Krzycki of Arcadia Loup City
• 4th Place - Camrin Coco of Sandhills Valley
1st Place Match
• Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 9-2, Jr. over Reece Zutavern (Sandhills Thedford) 10-2, So. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
• Ethan Krzycki (Arcadia Loup City ) 7-3, Jr. over Camrin Coco (Sandhills Valley) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 3:29)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Bryan Zutavern of Sandhills Thedford
• 2nd Place - Tyler Wetzel of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Tyler Wolfe of Sandhills Valley
• 4th Place - Cody Miller of Anselmo-Merna
1st Place Match
• Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills Thedford) 6-1, Sr. over Tyler Wetzel (Ravenna) 8-4, Sr. (MD 13-5)
3rd Place Match
• Tyler Wolfe (Sandhills Valley) 4-1, Sr. over Cody Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 6-6, So. (Fall 0:23)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Reed McFadden of Sandhills Thedford
• 2nd Place - Chase Swartwood of Elm Creek
• 3rd Place - Sid Miller of Anselmo-Merna
• 4th Place - Devin Fisher of Ravenna
1st Place Match
• Reed McFadden (Sandhills Thedford) 6-2, Jr. over Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 7-6, Sr. (Fall 2:51)
3rd Place Match
• Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 6-3, Fr. over Devin Fisher (Ravenna) 7-7, Jr. (Fall 3:16)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Andrew Burnett of Anselmo-Merna
• 2nd Place - Brendon Hall of Sumner Eddyville Miller
• 3rd Place - Liam Heil of Arcadia Loup City
• 4th Place - Gavin Anderson of Hyannis
• 5th Place - Adam Jensen of Ravenna
• 6th Place - Bradley Fay of North Central
Round 1
• Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 10-1, Jr. over Bradley Fay (North Central) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 1:59)
• Liam Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 5-4, Jr. over Gavin Anderson (Hyannis) 5-6, So. (Fall 3:32)
• Brendon Hall (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 5-3, So. over Adam Jensen (Ravenna) 3-8, Jr. (Fall 1:18)
Round 2
• Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 10-1, Jr. over Adam Jensen (Ravenna) 3-8, Jr. (Fall 0:46)
• Brendon Hall (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 5-3, So. over Gavin Anderson (Hyannis) 5-6, So. (Fall 2:37)
• Liam Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 5-4, Jr. over Bradley Fay (North Central) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 0:27)
Round 3
• Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 10-1, Jr. over Brendon Hall (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 5-3, So. (Fall 0:52)
• Gavin Anderson (Hyannis) 5-6, So. over Bradley Fay (North Central) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 0:56)
• Liam Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 5-4, Jr. over Adam Jensen (Ravenna) 3-8, Jr. (Fall 0:58)
Round 4
• Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 10-1, Jr. over Liam Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 5-4, Jr. (Fall 1:03)
• Gavin Anderson (Hyannis) 5-6, So. over Adam Jensen (Ravenna) 3-8, Jr. (Fall 0:35)
• Brendon Hall (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 5-3, So. over Bradley Fay (North Central) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 0:21)
Round 5
• Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 10-1, Jr. over Gavin Anderson (Hyannis) 5-6, So. (SV-1 4-2)
• Brendon Hall (Sumner Eddyville Miller) 5-3, So. over Liam Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 5-4, Jr. (Fall 1:41)
• Adam Jensen (Ravenna) 3-8, Jr. over Bradley Fay (North Central) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 1:22)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia Loup City
• 2nd Place - Thomas Psota of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Brayton Branic of Sandhills Thedford
• 4th Place - Jamie Cortez of Grand Island JV
• 5th Place - Luke Heil of Arcadia Loup City
Round 1
• Brayton Branic (Sandhills Thedford) 8-4, Jr. over Jamie Cortez (Grand Island JV) 4-4, Sr. (Fall 2:19)
• Thomas Psota (Ravenna) 3-2, Fr. over Luke Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:26)
Round 2
• Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia Loup City ) 10-0, Sr. over Thomas Psota (Ravenna) 3-2, Fr. (Fall 0:29)
• Brayton Branic (Sandhills Thedford) 8-4, Jr. over Luke Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:31)
Round 3
• Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia Loup City ) 10-0, Sr. over Luke Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 0:16)
• Thomas Psota (Ravenna) 3-2, Fr. over Jamie Cortez (Grand Island JV) 4-4, Sr. (TB-1 5-3)
Round 4
• Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia Loup City ) 10-0, Sr. over Jamie Cortez (Grand Island JV) 4-4, Sr. (Fall 0:48)
• Thomas Psota (Ravenna) 3-2, Fr. over Brayton Branic (Sandhills Thedford) 8-4, Jr. (Fall 1:36)
Round 5
• Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia Loup City ) 10-0, Sr. over Brayton Branic (Sandhills Thedford) 8-4, Jr. (Fall 0:29)
• Jamie Cortez (Grand Island JV) 4-4, Sr. over Luke Heil (Arcadia Loup City ) 0-6, Fr. (Fall 1:01)
