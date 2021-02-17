The first day of the State Wrestling Tournament got off to a great start for the Area wrestling squads with six wrestlers punching their tickets to the semifinals.
Leading the way was Sandhills-Thedford who had all three of their wrestlers go 3-0. Reece Zutavern defeated Jace Ostrom of Burwell 8-6, Reed McFadden at 220 defeated Landon Nichols of North Platte St. Pats with a pin in 2:44, and Brayton Branic pinned Payton Christiancy of Superior in 2:49.
Ansley-Litchfield also did well getting two wrestlers to the semifinals. They were Hunter Arehardt and Cooper Slingsby. Arehardt picked up a quick pin in 0:14 over Jordan Smith of Arapahoe. Slingsby pinned Sean Duffy of Kenesaw in 3:44.
S-E-M has one wrestler who is one win away from competing in the State Championship at 285. That is Brendon Hall who upset Hunter Mayfield of Burwell in 0:44.
Multiple other area wrestlers will be competing for other medals tomorrow as well. Here are the results after the first day of the Class D State Tournament:
Anselmo-Merna
D106
Tristan Olson (33-16) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 28-8 won by fall over Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 33-16 (Fall 5:42)
Cons. Round 1 - Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 33-16 won by decision over Triston Wells (Thayer Central) 33-18 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 2 - Tristen Krueger (North Central) 36-17 won by decision over Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 33-16 (Dec 5-2)
D145
Tyce Porter (34-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Cook (Sutherland) 49-6 won by fall over Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 34-17 (Fall 4:52)
Cons. Round 1 - Brooks Armstrong (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 38-11 won by decision over Tyce Porter (Anselmo-Merna) 34-17 (Dec 6-3)
D195
Sid Miller (26-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Colton Horne (Doniphan-Trumbull) 33-12 won by decision over Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 26-10 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Chesney Stanczyk (Garden County) 33-10 won by decision over Sid Miller (Anselmo-Merna) 26-10 (Dec 6-2)
Ansley-Litchfield
D160
Collin Arehart (35-10) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 35-10 won by decision over Matthew Kohel (Morrill) 23-14 (Dec 4-2)
Quarterfinal - Wyatt Jenkins (Arapahoe) 23-4 won by decision over Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 35-10 (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Collin Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 35-10 won by fall over Gunner Roberson (Garden County) 26-26 (Fall 1:58)
D170
Hunter Arehart (30-5) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 30-5 won by decision over Sam Vortherms (Creighton) 37-11 (Dec 8-5)
Quarterfinal - Hunter Arehart (Ansley/Litchfield) 30-5 won by fall over Jordan Smith (Arapahoe) 35-15 (Fall 0:14)
D182
Cooper Slingsby (41-4) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 41-4 won by fall over Jaycob Young (Maxwell) 11-15 (Fall 0:33)
Quarterfinal - Cooper Slingsby (Ansley/Litchfield) 41-4 won by fall over Sean Duffy (Kenesaw) 25-12 (Fall 3:44)
D195
Kolby Larson (47-4) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 47-4 won by fall over Jacob Harrison (Franklin) 9-11 (Fall 2:31)
Quarterfinal - Gavin White (Sutherland) 40-2 won by decision over Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 47-4 (Dec 3-1)
Cons. Round 2 - Kolby Larson (Ansley/Litchfield) 47-4 won by fall over Drey Smith (Maxwell) 13-8 (Fall 1:00)
Mullen
D106
Jeffery Forsen (28-8) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 28-8 won by fall over Tristan Olson (Anselmo-Merna) 33-16 (Fall 5:42)
Quarterfinal - Sebastian Sauceda (Shelton) 23-8 won by decision over Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 28-8 (Dec 8-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Jeffery Forsen (Mullen) 28-8 won by fall over Wyatt Heessel (Maxwell) 30-7 (Fall 2:13)
D113
Eli Paxton (41-4) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 41-4 won by fall over Cody Booth (Neligh-Oakdale) 20-18 (Fall 1:55)
Quarterfinal - Carter Beckman (Elgin/Pope John) 32-8 won by decision over Eli Paxton (Mullen) 41-4 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Eli Paxton (Mullen) 41-4 won by fall over Ashton Sinn (Thayer Central) 43-10 (Fall 4:02)
D126
Chase Gracey (35-16) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Lane Barton (Meridian) 32-9 won by decision over Chase Gracey (Mullen) 35-16 (Dec 8-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Chase Gracey (Mullen) 35-16 won by medical forfeit over Michael Polivka (East Butler) 20-16 (M. For.)
Cons. Round 2 - Jacoby Mann (Winside) 36-8 won by decision over Chase Gracey (Mullen) 35-16 (Dec 7-0)
D132
Kyle Durfee (43-10) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 43-10 won by decision over Maverick Hagemann (Elkhorn Valley) 36-13 (Dec 3-2)
Quarterfinal - Thomas Klemesrud (North Central) 36-10 won by decision over Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 43-10 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 2 - Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 43-10 won by decision over Dylan Higby (Clarkson/Leigh) 43-16 (Dec 7-5)
D152
Spencer DeNaeyer (47-8) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 47-8 won by fall over Trevor Brown (Southern Valley) 31-13 (Fall 3:06)
Quarterfinal - Matt VanPelt (Southwest) 46-1 won by fall over Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 47-8 (Fall 1:44)
Cons. Round 2 - Spencer DeNaeyer (Mullen) 47-8 won by fall over Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 17-10 (Fall 1:14)
D285
Isaac Welch (35-18) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Payton Christiancy (Superior) 38-8 won by decision over Isaac Welch (Mullen) 35-18 (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 35-18 won by fall over Tavin Uden (Franklin) 4-14 (Fall 1:14)
Cons. Round 2 - Isaac Welch (Mullen) 35-18 won by fall over Austin Meyer (Perkins County) 33-10 (Fall 4:46)
Sandhills-Thedford
D182
Reece Zutavern (46-1) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 46-1 won by major decision over Lucas Hammer (Plainview) 30-11 (MD 9-1)
Quarterfinal - Reece Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 46-1 won by decision over Jace Ostrom (Burwell) 26-8 (Dec 8-6)
D220
Reed McFadden (38-11) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 38-11 won by decision over Clayton Hardy (Southwest) 32-15 (Dec 11-7)
Quarterfinal - Reed McFadden (Sandhills/Thedford) 38-11 won by fall over Landon Nichols (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 21-19 (Fall 2:44)
D285
Brayton Branic (48-6) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 48-6 won by fall over Tavin Uden (Franklin) 4-14 (Fall 0:13)
Quarterfinal - Brayton Branic (Sandhills/Thedford) 48-6 won by fall over Payton Christiancy (Superior) 38-8 (Fall 2:49)
South Loup
D120
Logan Peterson (31-12) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cauy Morgan (Sutherland) 39-6 won by decision over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 31-12 (Dec 4-3)
Cons. Round 1 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 31-12 won by decision over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 30-14 (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 31-12 won by decision over Lance Russell (High Plains Community) 25-13 (Dec 8-2)
D170
Rio Remund (28-21) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Christian Leonard (Bayard) 37-1 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 28-21 (Fall 3:35)
Cons. Round 1 - Triston Stearns (Brady) 36-13 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 28-21 (Fall 3:39)
S-E-M
D138
Reece Jones (30-23) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 49-2 won by fall over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 30-23 (Fall 1:03)
Cons. Round 1 - Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 30-23 won by decision over Trevor Kuehn (Kenesaw) 24-16 (Dec 6-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Damien Erickson (Stanton) 30-14 won by decision over Reece Jones (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 30-23 (Dec 3-2)
D220
Aaron Hernandez (17-26) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Dawe (Burwell) 22-11 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 17-26 (Fall 4:42)
Cons. Round 1 - Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 17-26 won in tie breaker - 1 over Joseph Kahrs (Franklin) 23-12 (TB-1 5-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Chet Wichmann (Palmer) 48-2 won by fall over Aaron Hernandez (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 17-26 (Fall 3:47)
D285
Brendon Hall (31-17) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 31-17 won by fall over Dax Doernemann (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 14-27 (Fall 0:43)
Quarterfinal - Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 31-17 won by fall over Hunter Mayfield (Burwell) 26-3 (Fall 0:44)
