Sixth-seeded Mullen was eliminated from the Class D2 state volleyball tournament on Nov. 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena by the third seed Maywood-Hayes Center 23-25, 11-25, and 22-25.
The Broncos came out swinging in set one and found themselves up 22-18 after a kill on the left side by Kylie Licking. After that point, the Wolves took a needed timeout.
Out of it they won four straight points and tied it up at 22-22 with an ace by Stevie Handsaker. The Wolves closed out the two-point set win with a kill by Olivia Hansen.
After set one, Maywood-Hayes Center did not trail the rest of the way.
The big reason was Jaycee Widener who came into the state tournament with 394 kills for the Wolves. She was nearly unstoppable in the final two sets of the match up front.
The Broncos end the season with a record of 28-6. It was also the final game for Samantha Moore, Brooke McCully, Michelle Brown, Kylie Licking, Hanna Marshall, and Lindey Coble.
For a complete article with stats and quotes from coach Jennifer Moore check out the Nov. 12 edition of the Custer County Chief.
