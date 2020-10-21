Area Scores

South Loup beat Ainsworth 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, 16-25, and 15-10.

Anselmo-Merna lost to Burwell 25-18, 21-25, and 22-25.

Anselmo-Merna beat Sandhills-Thedford 25-11 and 25-19.

Sandhills-Thedford lost to Burwell 23-25 and 16-25.

Broken Bow beat Valentine 25-13 and 25-11

Broken Bow beat Mullen 25-18, 20-25, and 25-14.

Mullen beat Doniphan-Trumbell 25-16 and 25-11.

For photos all we need is:

1. Your Name, address and phone number

2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43

3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.

Prices are as follows:

1 - 4x6 $5 ea.

4 -   4x6 or more from different poses $3 ea.

5x7 $7.00 ea.

