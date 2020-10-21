Area Scores
South Loup beat Ainsworth 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, 16-25, and 15-10.
Anselmo-Merna lost to Burwell 25-18, 21-25, and 22-25.
Anselmo-Merna beat Sandhills-Thedford 25-11 and 25-19.
Sandhills-Thedford lost to Burwell 23-25 and 16-25.
Broken Bow beat Valentine 25-13 and 25-11
Broken Bow beat Mullen 25-18, 20-25, and 25-14.
Mullen beat Doniphan-Trumbell 25-16 and 25-11.
For photos all we need is:
1. Your Name, address and phone number
2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43
3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.
Prices are as follows:
1 - 4x6 $5 ea.
4 - 4x6 or more from different poses $3 ea.
5x7 $7.00 ea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.