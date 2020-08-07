The Sandhills Open Road Challenge one mile shootout race was held August 7 on Road 421 west of Callaway. The race featured a lot of fast times in both the mile and half-mile races, that seemed to get progressively slower as the competition entered into the second runs. The reason was an oil spot on the track that was not allowing cars too gain traction. Ultimately the oil spot was deemed to big to clean up and ended up cutting the race with the second run-through of the one-mile racers still left to go.
Several different drivers eclipsed 200 miles in the one mile shoot out.
The fastest time was by Mark Carpener who blazed through the finish line with a speed of 234.1 miles per hour with his 2019 Corvette. The other driver to go over 200 was a Nebraska native Jeremy Boldt. The resident of Omaha hit 214.4 in his 2015 Audi R8.
Miller of North Platte and Kevin Weisbelk of Aberdeen, South Dakota both went over a 195 mph.
SORC will conclude tomorrow with the running of the SORC Race in Arnold. The race begins at 8:30 a.m.
