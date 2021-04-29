The South boys and girls track teams competed at a small but very competitive Mike Troxel Invite hosted by Hershey on April 24. The Bobcats walked away with a third-place performance on the girl’s side with 109.5 points and the boys ended up sixth with 34 points.
The only teams the South Loup girls lost to were Chase County with 169 points and North Platte St. Patrick’s with 109.5 points. Currently, the Longhorns are ranked No. 1 in Class C for girls track, and according to South Loup girls coach Mike Weverka, he believes the team could have beat the Irish of St. Pat’s if they were at full strength.
“I was really happy with how the girls competed,” Weverka said. “They grabbed quite a few points out of the meet even though it is one of the smaller ones we compete at. We were missing one of our long and triple jumpers in Kacee Dvorak and if we would have had her it would have been the difference of us getting second.”
Leading the Bobcats with multiple medals at the meet were Landyn Cole and Halie Recoy.
Recoy finished second in the 200 meter dash in a time of 27.860 and was also second in the 100 meter dash in a time of 13.527. In the distance events, Cole was second in the mile in a time of 5:58.711 and second in the two-mile clocking a 13:00.689.
The South Loup boys were forced to take a smaller team to Hershey due to sickness and injury inside the team. This was the main contributor in the Bobcats boys struggling to score.
“We had 7 of the 16 boys out with a weird sickness that we've got going around or an injury,” South Loup boys coach Rick Peterson said. “We’ve lost some of the kids for over a week. We'll do well in the conference meet if they come back and are healthy. If they aren't it will be pretty tough to do well. Drew Vickers ran prelims and ran the fastest 110 hurdles and wasn't able to participate in the finals because of an injury. We couldn't even run a 4x100 relay, and we had to replace kids in both of the other relays.”
Despite the shuffling around on the boy’s team, the Bobcats were still able to hold down the 4x800 meter relay. The team of Cache Gracey, Lance Jones, Kaden Paulsen, and Rio Remund ran a 9:00.358 to get first place.
Earning two individual medals in the throws was Jake Halstead. He finished third in the shot put with a toss of 40’00 and was fourth in the discus with a throw of 124’8.5.
South Loup will be at home this weekend hosting the MNAC Conference Meet at Arnold High School.
Girls 100 meter dash: 2. Halie Recoy, 13.527; 5. Bryn Schwarz, 13.959; 6. Delaynie Laible, 14.354. Girls 200 meter dash: 2. Halie Recoy, 27.860. Girls 400 meter dash: 2. Bryn Schwarz, 1:06.301; 4. Abby Stallbaumer, 1:07.464. Girls 800 meter run: 4. Ava Pandorf, 2:49.741; 6. Heidi Donegan, 2:53.866. Girls 1,600 meter run: 2. Landyn Cole, 5:58.711; 3. Talli Martin, 6:07.144; 5. Faith Bierman, 6:36.720. Girls 3,200 meter run: 2. Landyn Cole, 13:00.689; 5. Faith Bierman, 13:54.581. Girls 4x100: 2. Bryn Schwarz, Halie Recoy, Taylor Ross and Mya Weverka, 52.866. Girls 4x400: Halie Recoy, Abby Stallbaumer, Taylor Ross and Bryn Schwarz, 4:33.189. Girls 4x800: Ava Pandorf, Heidi Donegan, Faith Bierman and Tali Martin, 11:16.752. Girls 100 meter hurdles: 3. Charli Vickers, 18.107. Girls long jump: 6. Annalee Starr, 13’2.75. Girls shot put: 6. Mya Weverka, 31’04. Girls discus: 1. Abby Stallbaumer, 109’7.50. Girls high jump: 5. Charli Vickers, 4’06. Girls pole vault: 3. Reagan Cool, 8’06. Boys 200 meter dash: 5. Sam Cool, 24.428. Boys 1,600 meter run: 2. Logan Recoy, 5:06.568. Boys 4x400: 4. Cache Gracey, Lance Jones, Kaden Paulsen and Rio Remund, 3:51.474; 3:51.474. Boys 4x800: 1. Cache Gracey, Logan Recoy, Lance Jones and Rio Remund, 9:00.358. Boys shot put: 3. Jake Halstead, 40’00. Boys discus: 4. Jake Halstead, 124’08.50.
